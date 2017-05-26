Bizarre footage published of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi putting out the bins

Sky News Salman Abedi last year.

The first clear video of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi has been published by Sky News.

The video, captured by a neighbour in the Fallowfield region of Manchester, shows the terrorist putting out the bins in a distinctive brown hooded garment.

Sky News said it was filmed “several” months ago and was verified by Abdullah Muhsin Norris, the chairman of the Salaam Community mosque.

Abedi used to pray in the mosque, Sky said, and Muhsin Norris said he had seen him in the brown outfit before.

The chairman also told Sky News he had previously had a dispute with Abedi two months ago. He said the terrorist was “easy to upset.”

Muhsin Norris said: “I saw him staying over in the mosque and I told him that he had to leave. I was very annoyed with him. He said don’t treat me like a child.”

Salman Abedi killed 22 people along with himself, and injured at least 64 people by using an improvised bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester earlier this week.

