Sky News Accidentally Broadcast An Explicit Rap Song Instead Of Coverage Of The Paris Shootings

Sky News has been broadcasting live coverage of the Paris shooting, following the police as they close in on the gunmen in a suburb north of Paris.

But the network made an embarrassing mistake when it accidentally broadcast an explicit rap song while discussing the terrorist attack.

Here’s a video of what happened. The mistake happens about 10 seconds in:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It sounds like the Sky News presenter asked their correspondent on the scene for an update on the situation, but instead of crossing to his microphone, Sky accidentally broadcast a radio that was playing “I’m In Miami, Bitch” by LMFAO.

“Get your hands up, put that arse up, I’m in Miami, bitch” was the reply when the Sky News presenter asked for an update on the deadly shooting.

Police are now surrounding the area where they believe the two brothers suspected of carrying out an attack against satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo are. Officials also believe the suspects have taken at least one hostage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.