Sky News claims it is being barred from covering the Tory election campaign

Jake Kanter
Theresa MayJack Taylor/Getty Images

LONDON — Sky News has launched a highly unusual attack on the Conservative party, claiming it is being denied access to Theresa May and ministers on the election campaign trail.

Editor at large Adam Boulton claimed on-air on Thursday that the news channel was being refused interviews with cabinet members, following Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt completing a number of appearances on the BBC.

Sky News later confirmed this in a statement, which a spokeswoman forwarded to Business Insider. Here it is in full:

“Since early in the election campaign, Sky News has not been getting live interviews on election issues with Conservative ministers. Also, we weren’t initially invited to follow the leader’s tour.

“We understand this to be because members of the Prime Minister’s team are unhappy with aspects of our political coverage. Sky News stands by its journalism and is committed to fair, impartial and accurate reporting of all the political parties.”

A source at Sky News said it had attempted to resolve the matter behind the scenes, as is normal when such disputes arise, but viewers had begun to notice that it was not getting the same level of access as other broadcasters. The source added that May’s team has taken issue with two stories in particular:

More follows.

NOW WATCH: Watch Theresa May confronted by an angry voter over disability benefit cuts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.