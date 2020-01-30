13 unexpected things you can still get from SkyMall, from least to most expensive

Known for quirky products, the former in-flight magazine SkyMall is still going.

After a struggle with bankruptcy, you won’t find endless pages of sleek tech gear. Nowadays, its products tend to be a little more modest … and more affordable.

These days, the site has lots of cameras and camera-related equipment, along with classically quirky items like a battery-operated portable shower and a decorative home for your cat’s litter box.

No shortage of strange items have popped up on SkyMall over the years.

The former in-flight magazine-turned-online store ran into some trouble in the past few years. After filing for bankruptcy in 2015, it was acquired and saved by a New Jersey-based marketing company. If you visit the website, you’ll find that many products are on sale, and many more are listed as out of stock.

Here are 13 unexpected items available now on SkyMall, ranging from practical, everyday items you didn’t know you needed to bizarre gadgets. Prices are accurate as of publication.

13. An outdoor shower with a battery-operated pump

If you have a bucket of water and a battery, you (or your dog) can shower outside.

Get it for $US39.99 »

12. This pet booster seat with a tiger-striped lining

This booster seat for cars and trucks keeps your furry companion in one place – and boosts them up to see out the window.

Get it for $US49.99 »

11. A pop-up recording booth

Podcasters and musicians alike will love this pop-up recording booth, with sound-absorbing panels that can pack up for travel.

Get it for $US79.99 »

10. A wearable camera that clips to your glasses or sunglasses

Just like in the movies, this discreet clip-on camera lets you sneakily record your view.

Get it for $US99.99 »

9. A dash camera that records both audio and video

This dashboard camera for your car keeps a record of everything that’s happening around you on the road. It also can record sound, making it ideal for rideshare drivers looking for extra protection.

Get it for $US99.99 »

8. An end table that doubles as a litter box

If you’re looking for a way to hide your cat’s bed or litter box, this piece of furniture keeps it out of sight and out of mind. If you go the litter route, though, you might not want to keep it in the living room.

Get it for $US169.99 »

7. A battery-powered speaker with two microphones

Delight your friends and horrify your neighbours with this large, rechargeable speaker (plus microphones) you can take pretty much anywhere.

Get it for $US199.99 »

6. A wine cooler that can hold two different temperatures

This wine cooler can keep 18 bottles chilled to two different temperatures.

Get it for $US199.99 »

5. A small tracking device for your car

Keep this tiny tracker in your car, and you’ll always be able to pinpoint it on a map. It’s waterproof and attaches to the car via magnet, meaning there’s no parking lot too big or too snowy to find your car from here on out.

Get it for $US199.99 »

4. An air mattress that comes with its own built-in bed frame

It’s a guest room in a box: This air mattress is available in two sizes, and includes a rolling case for easy storage.

Get it for $US239.99 »

3. A digital camera that prints your photos on the spot

This camera from Polaroid can have your photos in your hands in minutes (and can also send a digital version to your phone for Instagram).

Get it for $US299.99 »

2. A sleek air conditioner that’s just as powerful as a window unit

This portable air conditioner can help take the edge off the summer heat, and greatly reduces the risk of dripping on passerby below.

Get it for $US349.99 »

1. A waterproof camera case for the Nikon 80D

This waterproof case is serious stuff: It’s waterproof up to 35 meters deep, and made by Polaroid. It’s specifically made for Nikon’s D80 camera, and includes a 105mm lens.

Get it for $US459.99 »

