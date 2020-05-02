THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Sky High' 15 years later

Buena Vista Pictures Danielle Panabaker and Michael Angarano in ‘Sky High.’

“Sky High” was released in July 2005 and starred Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Nicholas Braun, and several other actors.

In the 15 years since then, many of the cast members have continued to act.

Angarano appeared on NBC’s “This Is Us,” Panabaker stars on The CW’s “Flash,” and Braun currently portrays Greg on HBO’s “Succession.”

“Sky High” was released in July 2005 and centered on a group of teenagers at a fictional school that categorised students into heroes and sidekicks (also known as “hero support”) based on their powers.

The film starred Michael Angarano as Will Stronghold, the son of two iconic superheroes (played by Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston) who felt pressure to live up to the family name. The movie’s cast included plenty of other young stars, like Danielle Panabaker and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who have gone on to appear in major shows and films.

Here’s what the cast of “Sky High” has been up to since the movie hit theatres 15 years ago.

Michael Angarano starred as Will Stronghold, a teenager who inherited his dad’s super strength and his mum’s ability to fly.

Buena Vista Pictures Michael Angarano in ‘Sky High.’

However, it took him a while to inherit his powers.

Angarano most recently appeared as Nick Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Michael Angarano in December 2019.

Nick is the younger brother of Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

Angarano has also appeared on shows like “Drunk History,” “24,” and “Dollface.” He also starred on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” and Cinemax’s “The Knick.”

He played Elliot, Jack McFarland’s son, on the original “Will & Grace” series and reprised the role for the revival. Angarano also wrote, directed, produced, and starred in a film called “Avenues,” which also starred “Sky High” actor Nicholas Braun.

Kurt Russell portrayed Will’s dad named Steve Stronghold, also known as The Commander.

Buena Vista Pictures Kurt Russell in ‘Sky High.’

He had super strength.

Russell most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM Kurt Russell in April 2019.

Russell played a stunt-coordinator named Randy Miller in the 2019 movie.

After “Sky High,” Russell starred in movies like “Poseidon” and Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” He’s also had roles in two major franchises, playing Mr. Nobody in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” and Ego in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Russell has a son named Boston Russell from his previous marriage to actress Season Hubley. He also has a son named Wyatt Russell with Goldie Hawn, who he met in 1966 and has been dating since the ’80s (though they have yet to get married).

The actor also portrayed Santa Claus in the 2018 Netflix movie “The Christmas Chronicles” alongside Hawn (as Mrs. Claus) and his stepson, Oliver Hudson. The couple will reunite on-screen for a “Christmas Chronicles” sequel.

Kelly Preston played Josie Stronghold/Jetstream, Will’s mum.

Buena Vista Pictures Kelly Preston in ‘Sky High.’

She had the ability to fly and stopped crimes with her husband.

Preston continues to act, most recently in the 2018 movie “Gotti” with husband John Travolta, based on the life of a real-life mobster.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Kelly Preston in June 2018.

Preston has also starred in movies like “The Last Song” (with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth), “Old Dogs” (with Travolta and Robin Williams), and “Death Sentence” with Kevin Bacon.

She had a recurring role on “CSI: Cyber,” too.

Danielle Panabaker played Layla, Will’s best friend and later girlfriend.

Buena Vista Pictures Danielle Panabaker in ‘Sky High.’

Her powers were connected to nature and she often wore the colour green. She also believed in only using her powers “when the situation demands it.”

Panabaker currently stars as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The CW’s “The Flash.”

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic Danielle Panabaker in July 2019.

The show premiered in 2014 and is now in its sixth season. Panabaker also directed two episodes of “The Flash.”

After “Sky High,” the actress starred alongside sister Kay Panabaker in the Disney Channel movie “Read It and Weep.” She also starred in movies like 2009’s “Friday the 13th,” in addition to guest-starring roles on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order: LA,” “Bones,” and “Mad Men.”

Panabaker has been married to Hayes Robbins since 2017 and revealed the birth of their first child in April 2020.

“This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her belly. “Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred as Gwen Grayson/Royal Pain, the movie’s main villain.

Buena Vista Pictures Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Sky High.’

She was a technopath and Will had a crush on her until he realised that she was evil.

Winstead starred as the Huntress in 2020’s “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Mary Elizabeth Winstead in February 2020.

Winstead starred alongside Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) in the film, based on characters from DC comics.

She’s starred in plenty of films over the years, including “Final Destination 3,” a 2006 remake of the slasher film “Black Christmas,” and “Swiss Army Man” with Daniel Radcliffe. Winstead also played Lucy in the “Die Hard” movies and starred as Ramona Flowers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” with Marvel actors Brie Larson and Chris Evans.

In addition, the actress has appeared in shows like “BrainDead,” “Mercy Street,” and “Fargo.”

She’s currently dating “Birds of Prey” costar Ewan McGregor, who she met on the set of “Fargo.”

Steven Strait portrayed Warren Peace, the son of a supervillain.

Buena Vista Pictures Steven Strait in ‘Sky High.’

He and Will started out as enemies, but became friends later. Warren could create and manipulate fire, and had a reputation as a bad boy at Sky High.

Outside of school, Warren worked at a restaurant called the Paper Lantern.

Strait currently stars as James Holden on “The Expanse,” based on a book series of the same name from James S. A. Corey.

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Steven Strait in October 2019.

“Sky High” was Strait’s film debut. Afterward, he starred in 2006’s “The Covenant” with Sebastian Stan and Chace Crawford and “Undiscovered” with Carrie Fisher. In addition, Strait starred alongside “The Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the Starz show “Magic Show.”

Nicholas Braun starred as Zach, who had the ability to glow in the dark.

Buena Vista Pictures Nicholas Braun in ‘Sky High.’

He was confident in his superpowers, but Coach Boomer categorised him as a sidekick.

Nowadays, Braun is known for his role as Greg on HBO’s “Succession.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nicholas Braun in January 2020.

The show premiered in 2018 and got renewed for a third season.

Following his role in “Sky High,” Braun starred in the Disney Channel movies “Minutemen” and “Princess Protection Program.”

He also guest-starred on shows like “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and played Cameron James in the Freeform show “10 Things I Hate About You,” based on the 1999 film of the same name.

Braun starred as Ponytail Derek in the 2012 film adaptation of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and starred alongside Dakota Johnson in the 2016 romantic comedy “How to Be Single.” He and Angarano also starred in the 2015 movie “The Stanford Prison Experiment,” based on a real-life psychology experiment.

Kelly Vitz portrayed Magenta, a student who could shapeshift into a guinea pig.

Buena Vista Pictures Kelly Vitz in ‘Sky High.’

Coach Boomer wasn’t impressed and labelled her a sidekick, but her superpower came in handy later in the movie.

Vitz landed a few roles after “Sky High,” but her last listed part was in a 2010 movie called “Leonie.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Kelly Vitz in June 2007.

The movie starred Emily Mortimer and “Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks.

Vitz also appeared on an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” and the 2007 movie “Nancy Drew,” which starred Emma Roberts as the titular sleuth.

Penny had the power to duplicate herself and was portrayed by twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Buena Vista Pictures Penny was portrayed by twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

She was a cheerleader who bullied Will and his friends.

Khadijah and Malika are now reality TV stars.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq in July 2018.

The twins are close friends with the Kardashians (Malika is Khloe Kardashian’s best friend) and have appeared on the reality TV show plus its spin-offs. Khadijah and Malika comanaged the Kardashians’ Dash store in Hollywood, which led to a reality show called “Dash Dolls.”

Malika also appeared on the UK’s version of “Celebrity Big Brother” and the twins have their own Kin Original Series called “Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah.”

In March 2020, Malika gave birth to her first child, a son named Ace Flores, with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

Khadijah has been married to athlete Bobby McCray since 2010 and they have three kids.

Kevin Heffernan played Ron Wilson, a bus driver for Sky High.

Buena Vista Pictures Kevin Heffernan in ‘Sky High.’

Despite being the son of two superheroes, he never developed powers. At the end of the movie, it was revealed that he fell in a vat of toxic waste and got powers.

Heffernan is known for his role as Farva in the “Super Troopers” movies.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kevin Heffernan in May 2019.

A third film called “Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers” is in development.

Heffernan has also guest-starred on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Veep,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Agent Carter.”

Lynda Carter starred as Principal Powers, the leader of Sky High.

Buena Vista Pictures Lynda Carter in ‘Sky High.’

She had the ability to turn into a comet.

Carter portrayed President Olivia Marsdin on The CW’s “Supergirl.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lynda Carter in October 2018.

Carter, who’s known for her role as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince on the ’70s show “Wonder Woman,” has continued landing roles over the years.

After “Sky High,” she guest-starred on shows like “Smallville” and “Two and a Half Men.” Carter also starred alongside Heffernan in the 2018 movie “Super Troopers 2.”

Carter couldn’t appear in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 version of “Wonder Woman” due to scheduling conflicts, but the director said that she’d love to include the actress in the sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984.” Fans will have to wait until the movie is released to see if Carter does actually make a cameo.

Bruce Campbell’s Coach Boomer decided whether a student was labelled as a hero or a sidekick.

Buena Vista Pictures Bruce Campbell in ‘Sky High.’

He was a gym teacher who could create a sonic blast using his voice.

Campbell is an actor, director, writer, and producer.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Bruce Campbell in April 2019.

Most recently, Campbell voiced characters on Netflix’s “The Last Kids on Earth” and Disney’s “Tangled: The Series.” He’s previously done voice work for animated movies like “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and “Cars 2.”

He’s well-known for starring as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” franchise, which has included several movies and a TV show that lasted from 2015 to 2018. Campbell also had minor roles in Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire as the titular character.

You may have seen the actor on shows like “Burn Notice” and “Fargo,” too.

Cloris Leachman portrayed Sky High’s Nurse Spex.

Buena Vista Pictures Cloris Leachman in ‘Sky High.’

She had X-ray vision and used it to examine Will after he was flung across the room during power placement.

Leachman most recently starred on the “Mad About You” revival for Spectrum Originals.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage Cloris Leachman in March 2018.

She played Mrs. Mandelbaum on the limited series.

In the years since “Sky High,” the legendary actor has voiced characters for “The Croods,” “Phineas and Ferb,” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Leachman also guest-starred on series like “Girl Meets World,” “Royal Pains,” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

Leachman competed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008, becoming the oldest person to do so at 82 years old.

