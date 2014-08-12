This Android-Powered 'Smart Helmet' With GPS And Rearview Camera Raised Over $US600,000 In One Day

There have been plenty of attempts to create a smart motorcycle helmet in the past, but the Skully AR-1 is poised to be the best yet.

The Skully AR-1 is beautifully designed and built around Google’s Android operating system, according to Android Police.

This integration allows for more high-tech features, including a transparent heads-up display (HUD), wide-angled rearview camera, and turn-based GPS navigation.

The helmet has already raised more than $US600,000 on Indiegogo in just one day, easily reaching its initial goal of $US250,000. And there’s still 30 days left to go in the crowdfunding campaign.

The Skully AR-1 is DOT/ECE certified, meaning it passes the Department of Transportation’s strict helmet design requirements, and the Android microprocessor nestled inside the headgear means you can enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming without having to take your eyes off the road.

Those interested in pre-ordering a Skully AR-1 will need to shell out $US1,399. It’s a hefty price to pay to ride with the future around your head, but the helmet isn’t expected to start shipping until May 2015.

You can watch the campaign video below for the Skully AR-1, which features endorsements from Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels and others.

