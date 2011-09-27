WARNING: Skullcandy Headphones Are Cheap And They Sound Good, But They Break Easily

When the audio died in one of our Skullcandy earbud headphones last week, we wondered if anybody else was having the same problem.



As it turns out, there are tons of people having similar experiences with their Skullcandy products.

We’ve used plenty of headphones, many of which physically break open, but very few of them have just died in one ear the way many Skullcandy headphones seem to be doing.

Fortunately, if you’re having the dead earbud problem, they’ll replace your headphones.

It’s easy to file a warranty request here.

It appears the company has a pretty big problem on its hands. We’ve gathered some of the best Twitter responses.

