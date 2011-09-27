WARNING: Skullcandy Headphones Are Cheap And They Sound Good, But They Break Easily

When the audio died in one of our Skullcandy earbud headphones last week, we wondered if anybody else was having the same problem.
As it turns out, there are tons of people having similar experiences with their Skullcandy products.
We’ve used plenty of headphones, many of which physically break open, but very few of them have just died in one ear the way many Skullcandy headphones seem to be doing.
Fortunately, if you’re having the dead earbud problem, they’ll replace your headphones.
It’s easy to file a warranty request here.
It appears the company has a pretty big problem on its hands. We’ve gathered some of the best Twitter responses.
One earphone stopped working in two pairs of Skullcandy headphones. Maybe we are electromagnetically charged?
So what should you do? Skullcandy's customer service is great, and there's a lifetime warranty on each pair of headphones.
Click here to visit Skullcandy's warranty page to request a replacement.
It only takes a couple minutes, and Skullcandy will send you a replacement pair of headphones if they deem yours to be broken enough.
But what does the warranty cover, anyway? Here are the answers.
Maybe you'll even end up like the last guy (previous slide) if you make a big enough fuss.
Still having issues? Call Skullcandy's customer service number at (435) 940-1545.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.