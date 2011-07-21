What The Heck Is Skull Candy?

Skull Candy, the maker of uber hip headphones, Went public today.



The company is listed on the NASDAQ and started trading at $23/share.

What started in 2003 as a small start-up in Park City, Utah, is now the second largest headphone maker in the country.

Skull Candy considers itself a lifestyle brand, and they’re right to do so. They’ve managed to make their name synonymous with extreme sports, youth, and bright colours. Perfect for rebellious teens and edgy adults alike.

