What The Heck Is Skull Candy?

Linette Lopez
skull candy headphones

Skull Candy, the maker of uber hip headphones, Went public today.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ and started trading at $23/share.

What started in 2003 as a small start-up in Park City, Utah, is now the second largest headphone maker in the country.

Skull Candy considers itself a lifestyle brand, and they’re right to do so. They’ve managed to make their name synonymous with extreme sports, youth, and bright colours. Perfect for rebellious teens and edgy adults alike.

They've become the #1 seller of ear buds in the United States.

Sales are exploding.

In the last year their sales have jumped 36%.

2009 net sales: $118,312,000,

2010 net sales: $160,583,000.

Since 2006, their compound annual growth rate is 105%.

Their Q1 gross profit this year was almost double what it was last year.

Q1 2010: $10,998,000

Q1 2011: $18,315,000

Principle investors/stockholders...

  • Jeremy Andrus (CEO, President)
  • Rick Alden
  • Greg Warnock
  • Dan Levine
  • Clarke Miyasaki
  • Mitch Edwards
  • Aaron Behle
  • Pura Vida Investment Capital LLC (affiliated with President Jeff Kearl)
  • Monarch Partners LLC
  • Mercato Partners LLC (afflilated with Warnock)
  • Mercato Partners, QP , LP (afflilated with Warnock)
  • Gazelle Investments LLC (afflilated with Warnock)
  • Ptarmigan LLC
  • JA Cropston LLC

Their main products are headphones and ear buds.

And they can get relatively expensive:

  • Ear buds range from $15-$70.
  • Headphones range from 30-$150.

The money is in the details- the headphones/ear buds are eye-catching, made with wood and/or accented with bright metallic colours. And then there's the branding, products have exciting names like 'Uprock White', 'Riot Throwback', and 'Smokin' Buds Red.'

But they also sell accessories.

  • Backpacks: $40-$70
  • Hats/beanies: $16-$40
  • Phone/IPod cases: $25-$30
  • Belts: $12-$22
  • Wallets: $12-$15
  • Necklaces: $10
  • Watches: $150-$170
  • Ipod docks: $180

And clothes.

  • Tees: $20
  • Jackets: $50
  • Hoodies: $50-$60

They have major celebs plugging their brand.

Snoop Dogg's in on it, as are pro snow boarder Danny Kass, legendary DJ Mis Master Mike, and basketball player James Harden of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just to name a few.

Not only that, but Skull Candy has turned their website is into entertainment hub helps to shape their identity. On the front page they post features on musicians and athletes they like. They also have a section called Skull Candy TV, a video player with separate channels for music, extreme sports, and something called the 'Daily RIP'- which is basically just a clip of someone, somehow getting some serious air.

In April they bought video gaming accessory company, Astro Gaming Inc.

It cost them $10.8 million and should expand their product line.

Astro sells:

  • Wireless systems
  • Gear bags
  • Head sets
  • Amps
  • Cables
  • Audio systems
  • Tees

They're working out their debt.

Interest expenses have decreased $0.2 million over the last year (down to $2 million).

