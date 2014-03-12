Skrillex Released His First Full-Length Album Inside A Mobile Game

Skrillex is streaming his first full-length album, “Recess,” inside mobile game Alien Ride.

Alien Ride, which is available for both iOS and Android, lets you “realise your true potential as an alien as you tilt and fire your way through” the asteroid game, The Verge reports.

As you play the game, tracks from “Recess” play in the background. At the end, you’ll see a link to preorder the album, which will be available next week.

This surprise release comes just a few months after Beyonce exclusively launched her album on iTunes. But unorthodox releases are relatively common for Skrillex. In 2007, Skrillex gave away his EP, “My Name Is Skrillex,” on his MySpace page.

