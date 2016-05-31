The producer of Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' posted a 25-second breakdown of how he made that 'ooh' sound to prove the song wasn't stolen

Justin Bieber and his producer Skrillex are being sued for copyright infringement over their hit song “Sorry.”

The plaintiff is the indie artist White Hinterland, who alleges that “Sorry” copies a distinctive vocal arpeggio — or, more simply, that “ooh” sound — from her song “Ring the Bell.”

Here’s White Hinterland’s song (the sound is at the very beginning):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s “Sorry:”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bieber and Skrillex deny the allegation. On Twitter, Skrillex defended himself by posting a 25-second breakdown of how he built the arpeggio in “Sorry.”

According to him, the sound is a digitally manipulated version of an original vocal recording by Julia Michaels, the song’s co-writer. The breakdown walks you through how the sound was made:

