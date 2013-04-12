Russian Billionaire Buys Greece's Most Famous Private Island For $153 Million

an aerial view of Skorpios

Skorpios, a private island off the coast of Greece that for decades belonged to Greek shipping billionaire Aristotle Onassis, has been sold to an anonymous Russian billionaire for $153 million, Erin Burnett at CNN reports.



The island, which Onassis bought in 1962 for $15,000, was made famous as the location of Onassis’ wedding to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1968.

The island was sold by Athina Onassis Roussel, Onassis’s granddaughter and only surviving heir, according to The Daily Mail.

She had reportedly struck a deal to sell the island to the Emir of Qatar, but the sale fell through when she refused to come down from the initial $260 million price, The Telegraph reported last month.

There’s no word on which Russian billionaire picked up the island. It’s located in the Ionian Sea and is heavily forested, with sandy beaches.

