Skoolzy's popular educational toys are up to 60% off on Amazon

- Amazon is discounting Skoolzy learning products by up to 60% off original price.
- For parents looking for ways to entertain their kids (and sneakily add some learning), we found that Skoolzy’s simple yet engaging toys are a perfect option.
- Skoolzy makes everyone’s favourite counting bears, but its entire collection fosters cognitive development and the growth of gross and fine motor skills in toddlers and preschoolers.
- The best discount of the bunch is the Skoolzy Jumbo Lacing Beads Set, ($US10), which typically sells for $US20 on Amazon.
Skoolzy Shapes Peg Board, $US16 (originally $US30) [You save $US14]
Skoolzy Rainbow Counting Bears, $US20 (originally $US33) [You save $US13]
Skoolzy Nuts and Bolts Set, $US12 (originally $US22) [You save $US10]
Skoolzy Jumbo Nuts and Bolts Set, $US10 (originally $US18) [You save $US8]
Skoolzy Jumbo Lacing Beads Set, $US10 (originally $US20) [You save $US10]
