Every NY Tech Person And Their Dog Made A Cameo In This Music Video

Change the Ratio cofounder Rachel Sklar spent all of last week hunting down people in New York tech.
She was making a Raise Cache intro video. Raise Cache gathered founders and venture capitalists and turned them into supermodels for a night to raise $100,000 for Hack NY.
Coproduced by Framesocket founder Phil Di Giulio with help from Venrock partner David Pakman, Sklar’s video features everyone from Fred Wilson and the Birchbox founders to Lockhart Steele, Foursquare employees, David Tisch and even us.
Here are the lyrics, written by Sklar:
RAISE YOUR CACHE
(To the tune of Pink’s “Raise Your Glass”)
Hack, hack, get in the black
Get on the ball there’s no turning back
Show some stamina
Think, think, energy drink
Push some more code it’s swim or sink
Want some ramen, ya?
Founder, hacker
Venture backer
Maker, shaker
Firecracker
Trying, frying, odds-defying
This shit’s serious
So raise some cache if you’ll be here
To hack one more day
Startup underdogs
We’ll just iterate, iterate – lighting up the night
In New York City – til we get it right
But until then until then we’ll raid your stash
Just come on and come on and raise your cash!
Pitch, glitch, scratching the itch
Solving the problem to make us rich
Can’t we just cash out (cash out!)
Bootstrap, note with a cap,
Building the userbase, build the app
It’s so on right now (so fuckin’ on right now)
Rip it, zip it,
Ship it, flip it
Read the blog from that guy from Yipit
Flying, vying, Hack NY-ing
This shit’s serious
So raise some cache if you’ll burn on
Without a runway
Startup underdogs,
We will never be never be anything but lean
It’s better that than going to Wall Street
So just come and come on and make your splash
Just come and come on and raise some cash
If you’re dorky, New Yorky then raise some cash
Keep on wishin’ it, Tischin’ it – raise some cash
(Bubble? This ain’t no Y2K, baby.)
And if you’re short on the flow
And the going’s pretty slow
You can change that ratio
We can always, we can always,
Raise another round…
(Aw, foo!)
So raise some cash if you are in
It for the long haul
Startup underdogs,
Keep on making things making things – every single day,
In New York City
Techie little geeks
So – raise – some
Cache if you are here,
And you are staying
New York underdogs,
We can make it here make it here – only gotta try
In New York City
Here’s to us, NY
And together together we’ll raise some cache
With community, unity – raise some cache
Just come on and come on and raise some cache
Just come on and come on and raise your cache
For me
