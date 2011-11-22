Every NY Tech Person And Their Dog Made A Cameo In This Music Video

Change the Ratio cofounder Rachel Sklar spent all of last week hunting down people in New York tech.



She was making a Raise Cache intro video. Raise Cache gathered founders and venture capitalists and turned them into supermodels for a night to raise $100,000 for Hack NY.

Coproduced by Framesocket founder Phil Di Giulio with help from Venrock partner David Pakman, Sklar’s video features everyone from Fred Wilson and the Birchbox founders to Lockhart Steele, Foursquare employees, David Tisch and even us.

Here’s the video:



Here are the lyrics, written by Sklar:

RAISE YOUR CACHE

(To the tune of Pink’s “Raise Your Glass”)

Hack, hack, get in the black

Get on the ball there’s no turning back

Show some stamina

Think, think, energy drink

Push some more code it’s swim or sink

Want some ramen, ya?

Founder, hacker

Venture backer

Maker, shaker

Firecracker

Trying, frying, odds-defying

This shit’s serious

So raise some cache if you’ll be here

To hack one more day

Startup underdogs

We’ll just iterate, iterate – lighting up the night

In New York City – til we get it right

But until then until then we’ll raid your stash

Just come on and come on and raise your cash!

Pitch, glitch, scratching the itch

Solving the problem to make us rich

Can’t we just cash out (cash out!)

Bootstrap, note with a cap,

Building the userbase, build the app

It’s so on right now (so fuckin’ on right now)

Rip it, zip it,

Ship it, flip it

Read the blog from that guy from Yipit

Flying, vying, Hack NY-ing

This shit’s serious

So raise some cache if you’ll burn on

Without a runway

Startup underdogs,

We will never be never be anything but lean

It’s better that than going to Wall Street

So just come and come on and make your splash

Just come and come on and raise some cash

If you’re dorky, New Yorky then raise some cash

Keep on wishin’ it, Tischin’ it – raise some cash

(Bubble? This ain’t no Y2K, baby.)

And if you’re short on the flow

And the going’s pretty slow

You can change that ratio

We can always, we can always,

Raise another round…

(Aw, foo!)

So raise some cash if you are in

It for the long haul

Startup underdogs,

Keep on making things making things – every single day,

In New York City

Techie little geeks

So – raise – some

Cache if you are here,

And you are staying

New York underdogs,

We can make it here make it here – only gotta try

In New York City

Here’s to us, NY

And together together we’ll raise some cache

With community, unity – raise some cache

Just come on and come on and raise some cache

Just come on and come on and raise your cache

For me

