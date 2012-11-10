Skittles Has More Facebook Fans Than All The Brands on Google+ COMBINED [The Brief]

Good morning, Adland! Here’s everything you need to know before your first meeting today:



Skittles, with 23.7 million fans, has more Facebook fans than all of the top 100 brands on Google+ combined. The top 100 brands have an aggregate of 23.2 million fans, according to Simply Measured. It’s also less than the total Facebook following of Coca-Cola, Disney, Converse, Starbucks and others, Mashable notes. Skittles is a huge social media brand, thanks largely to its often bizarre videos, including one in which a walrus is caught cheating on his girlfriend.

McDonald’s saw same-store sales fall 1.8% globally in October, the first such decline in nine years. “In October, U.S. comparable sales decreased 2.2%. Modest consumer demand and heightened competitive activity,” the company said.

McCann Worldgroup has won a digital CRM project from AOL even though the business is an apparent conflict with Microsoft, which is a client of twofifteenmccann, sources tell Adweek. “It’s a hot potato at the moment,” said one source. “Can they take it? Where should they put it? Is it going to create a problem?” Twofifteenmccann handles Xbox.

DirecTV vs. Dish: Analysts discuss why Dish looks more like a target than a long-term prospect.

Amazon has begun selling wine. Mashable says: The online retailer took the wraps off of amazon.com/wine Thursday morning. Currently, a little more than 1,000 wines, divided into five categories (red, white, rose, sparkling and dessert) are available for delivery in 12 states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, as well as the District of Columbia.

DDB Canada has won the Canadian cheese account, from client Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Here’s Joan Jett’s debut campaign for PETA.

Richard Dunmall joined Naked Communications as the agency’s global CEO. He replaces co-Chairman Steve Gatfield, who stepped down in August. Dunmall was COO of Madvertise.

IgnitionOne has been allowed into Facebook Exchange, the social network’s cookie-base ad exchange driven by third-party data, via its Digital Marketing Suite.

Extreme Reach, the video ad company, appointed Chip Scully as Vice President of Online Video Advertising. He was previously Senior Director of Advanced TV and Online Video Sales at Microsoft.

