US Ship Fires On Rogue Speedboat Off The Coast Of Dubai

Photo: An Honourable German / Flickr

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced that the USNS Rappahannock fired upon a speedboat riding directly toward the vessel after it ignored repeated warnings to change its course.The incident took place off of the coast of Dubai.



Prior to firing upon the advancing ship with a .50 calibre machine gun, the crew attempted non-lethal deterrence.

According to the AP one person was killed and three were wounded.

The Rappahannock is a replenishment oiler, used to refuel naval vessels on the go. CNN said that the boat was a “small, white pleasure craft.”

We will have more on this as it develops.

