Skip The Hotel Room And Book A Sweet Private Apartment Instead

Looking for an alternative to a cramped hotel room? Maybe something less impersonal, particularly if you’ll be on the road for a bit, or less expensive? Even if the company is picking up the tab, it’s smart to control expenses. How about an exotic vacation rental, like run of a castle for a week?



Next time you’re in the market for accommodations, also check out Airbnb, they connect hosts and renters, focusing on unique and affordable accommodations. What started out several years ago by a few, fresh out of college entrepreneurs, as Air Bed and Breakfast (literally renting air mattresses in their apartment) has graduated far beyond couchsurfing. They now have a wide array of properties across the world, from private apartments to castles to islands.

You can search for accommodations by location, such as unique spaces in New York City, or for more fun, cruise through some of the more unique collections (there are 56 in total) to get ideas for your next getaway, such as Trees & Zzz’s, Grape Expectations, I’m on a Boat, Journey the Exotic or Planes, Trains and Automobiles. All of the photography is amazingly detailed so you’ll know exactly what to expect when you get there. Check out their “Listings We Love” below to get a feel.





There are now 35,000 properties from shared to solo in 8,000 cities. Accommodation reviews from previous renters, amenity details and a map with street view help to make informed decisions and hosts are available by email for additional information. If you’re looking to make extra cash, you can list your space and find out how much it’s worth.

And, if you find yourself in dire straits when you get to the city you’re visiting (which I did in Montreal last year, wish I’d known about Airbnb then), the iPhone app has Help! I need a place, tonight search option which you can book directly from your iPhone and get instant directions to your destination. The iPhone also has a special deal of the day not available on the site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.