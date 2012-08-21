ESPN Talking Head Skip Bayless: 'It’s Just Human Nature If You're White To Root For The White Guy'

Photo: ESPN2

ESPN’s Skip Bayless was talking about the Washington Redskins QB situation on First Take this morning when the subject shifted to race.Here’s what he said about the QB competition between Kirk Cousins (who is white), and Robert Griffin III (who is black), according to the Washington Post:



“I’m going to throw it out there. You also have the black/white dynamic and the majority of Redskins fans are white and it’s just human nature if you’re white to root for the white guy. It just happens in sports. Just like the black community will root for the black quarterback.

“I’m for the black guy. I’m just saying I don’t like the dynamic for RGIII. It could stunt his growth in the NFL.”

Bayless is known for saying inflammatory things in order to troll fan bases and get people to watch his show.

We’re still trying to track down video, and we’ll post that here when we find it.

UPDATE: Listen to Skip Bayless’ “white guy/black guy” statement below:

