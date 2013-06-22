ESPN's Skip Bayless Went On Unbearable Rant About How Hard It Was To Watch The Spurs Lose

Skip Bayless is a big Spurs fan. He also has a shtick on ESPN’s “First Take” where he criticises LeBron James a lot.



So last night’s Game 7 didn’t go how he wanted.

Today on “First Take,” he acted out a rant about how hard it was for him to watch the game. It was over-the-top, performative, and cringe-worthy for its terrible puns.

The text (video below):

“I am devastated. I have never, ever, in all my career been so torn apart — so sickened and saddened and ultimately dumbfounded by what I had to endure in back-to-back 4th quarters by my San Antonio Spurs. Back-to-back disasters.

“Yes, I was wrong about Spurs in 7. But I wasn’t that wrong. Because despite more Manu-cleosis — Ginobili [had] four more 4th quarter turnovers, turning the Spurs into the San An-Turnover Spurs. And despite Tony Parker’s zero-point second half no-show, the Spurs hung in. And with 48 seconds left, one of the top 10 all time players in the history of this league, Tim Duncan, has the basketball for a point-blank bunny or a much shorter Shane Battier. And he missed it!”

He went on:

“I will go to my grave saying the Spurs blew this Finals even more than Miami won this Finals.”

This is torture, which is the point:

