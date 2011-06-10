MTV Cancels "Skins," Parents Across America Breathe Sigh Of Relief

“Skins,” MTV’s televised parade of depressed teenagers hooking up and using drugs, won’t be back for a second season.



“Skins is a global television phenomenon that, unfortunately, didn’t connect with a U.S. audience as much as we had hoped,” read the network’s statement.

There’s a reason it didn’t work out — and it’s not because the sex and debauchery that prompted advertisers like Subway to pull their spots.

It’s because the show — particularly the acting — just wasn’t that good.

Like the British series that sparked MTV’s interest, the American version sought to cast actors with little or no acting experience.

Guess what? It really showed.

Experiment complete.

