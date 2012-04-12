This Reality TV Star Has The Fastest-Growing Spirits Brand

Photo: SheFinds

When it comes to selling spirits, reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is crushing the competition.Her Skinnygirl Cocktails brand of low-cal adult beverages grew by 388.3% between 2010 and 2011, according to new data from industry group Technomic.



Beam Inc. acquired the brand from Frankel last year for an estimated $100 million; the line now includes sangria and white cranberry cosmopolitans.

Here are the five fastest-growing spirit brands, from Technomic:

Volume by 000’s of 9-liter cases

Photo: Technomic

We recently spoke to Beam Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Kevin George to find out how the company is targeting an underserved demographic among liquor companies: women.

