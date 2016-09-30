Millionaire entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel says money doesn't buy happiness, it only 'complicates things'

When it comes to the age old question of whether money can buy happiness, millionaire entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has a pretty definitive answer.

“I do not agree that money can buy happiness,” she tells Business Insider. “Money can make things convenient and can make … certain things go more easily and seamlessly — but truthfully, in the end, money complicates things more.”

The Skinnygirl founder and author notes that in some cases, money gives you more access, “which means more choices, which means more unnecessary decisions and stress.”

“I said to someone just yesterday, ‘I would rather be completely flat broke for the next four years than have to go through the divorce that I just went through for the next four years,'” she says. “So I don’t know if that answers the question, but money certainly didn’t buy me any happiness in the most difficult time of my entire life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.