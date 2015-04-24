A new web service called 'Skinnyfatties' will slim down your fat, out-of-style neckties for $30 a pop

Skinnyfatties A slimming for one individual tie runs $US30.

You have a closet full of fat, out-of-style neckties. Instead of donating them to the local thrift shop, put them on a diet.

A web service called Skinnyfatties (get it? Skinny Fat-Ties!) does just that for any guy searching for a trendier look than they can get from dad’s old hand-me-down Hermes cravats.

The service is pretty simple: you pick a new size online that you want your tie to be and send in your neckties that are just a little too wide to wear in 2015.

Skinnyfatties will let you know when they have received your tie or ties and get to work unsticking, cutting up, and restitching your neckwear by hand. Ties are then shipped back to you, after passing a visual inspection.

Slimming for one tie runs $US30, but Skinnyfatties does give bulk discounts, up to $US6 a tie.

As is the case in many great entrepreneurial success stories, Skinnyfatties’ creator Joshua Adam Brueckner started the service after becoming unemployed.

“In July 2012, I was out of a job and I needed interview clothes, so I learned how to tailor the wide neckties hidden in the back of my closet,” he told Business Insider.

“Later, with still no cash flow all thanks to a recovering economy, I decided to take up refashioning wide neckties as a side hobby and see if I could make a little money off of it.”

A make a little money Brueckner has! He said he’s saved men from buying over $US400,000 in new neckwear.

Though Brueckner says he envisioned the service being used by young people mailing in thrifted ties, they aren’t his biggest clients. As his business has grown, he’s found that his service is mostly used by 30-60-year-old men sending in the old, wide ties that they bought decades ago for hundreds of dollars and can no longer wear due to the current trends.

These gentleman are, in fact, only getting their ties slimmed down to the 2.75-3 inch range, and not the 2 inch or below range that would put a tie in “trendy” territory.

Another way customers are using Skinnyfatties, according to Brueckner, is to finally get ties that fit their body size. Since ties are supposed to match your lapel width and are far from “one size fits all,” Brueckner notes in a blog post on his site that the service is a great way to get custom tie sizing.

However, if you don’t have a tie worth $US100-plus that needs slimming, it might be hard to justify the price tag on a piece of neckwear worth less than that.

Take a look below at some of the before and after photos of the tie slimming (provided by Skinnyfatties):

