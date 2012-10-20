Disney Characters Get A Serious Slim-Down For Barneys Holiday Campaign Ads

Disney on a fashion diet.

Photo: Barneys Advertisement

First, Disney gave “The Little Mermaid” some plastic surgery, then they made a light-haired, blue-eyed Latina princess, and now, three vital Disney characters have been placed on a serious diet in the name of fashion.Minnie Mouse, Daffy Duck and Goofy have been elongated and slimmed down for a new Barneys campaign called “Electric Holiday,” featuring a 3-D film with the iconic characters as supermodels.



But casting and creating Disney models was no easy fete.

Barneys Creative Director Dennis Freedman explained to Women’s Wear Daily:

“The animator and I sat next to each other and went over every detail of the clothes — how they’re made, what material, how they would move — to get them as accurate as we possibly could. When we got to the moment when all Disney characters walk on the runway, there was a discussion. The standard Minnie Mouse will not look so good in a Lanvin dress. There was a real moment of silence, because these characters don’t change. I said, ‘If we’re going to make this work, we have to have a 5-foot-11 Minnie,’ and they agreed. When you see Goofy, Minnie and Mickey, they are runway models.

Freedman even took a model to meetings in Glendale, Calif., ‘to walk the hallways of Disney, and they studied how she walked. I said, ‘You can’t make the film without understanding every detail of how she walks, what her facial expression is, and how she stares ahead.'”

To see the entire campaign, click here. To get a feel for what Disney looks like on a designer diet, see below:

Minnie Mouse in Alber Elbaz for Lanvin:

Photo: Barneys Advertisement

Daisy Duck in Dolce & Gabbana:

Photo: Barneys Advertisement

Goofy in Olivier Rousteing for Balmain:

Photo: Barneys Advertisement

Disney’s collaboration with Barneys will be unveiled to the public on Nov. 14 at the high end department store’s Madison Avenue flagship, where buyers can also find collectible Vinylmation figures designed by Paul Smith and Diane von Furstenberg, and Mickey Mouse ears from Rag & Bone and L’Wren Scott.

Barneys will donate 25 per cent of sales from Electric Holiday products to a charity it will disclose at a later date.

SEE ALSO: Disney’s first Latina princess has fair skin and blue eyes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.