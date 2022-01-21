2022 skincare trends to try, and which ones to ditch, according to dermatologists

Facial oils and “clean beauty” products with less chemicals are good for sensitive skin.

Experts say DIY mole removal can leave you scarred, so leave it to the professionals.

In general, experts warned against DIY procedures like at-home Botox kits and lip filler.

Skincare hacks like facial oils, clean beauty, and DIY procedures are trending in 2022, Dr. Nava Greenfield, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC, told Insider.

But she said skincare lovers should be careful about which ones they try.

Facial oils and clean beauty products could be great for sensitive skin, but performing DIY procedures you’ve seen on TikTok could damage your skin, Greenfield said.

Swapping cream moisturizers for facial oils could help keep skin moisturized

Greenfield predicts facial oils will replace cream-based moisturizers in popularity this year.

She said people with sensitive skin should replace their cream moisturizer with oil because it can actually keep the skin hydrated longer and reduce irritation.

“The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that many natural oils offer make them better choices many times,” Greenfield told Insider.

Chemical peels are a non-surgical way to rejuvenate your skin

Dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell told Insider she thinks chemical peels will become more trendy this year.

If you want to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles but don’t want to go under the knife, regular chemical peels can gently exfoliate your skin.

“They are a nonsurgical, more economical way to rejuvenate the skin,” Mitchell told Insider. “With many different acids on the market, we have many options that are safe for all skin types.”

If you want to try one out yourself, Mitchell recommends getting them every four months.

The ‘clean beauty’ trend can add more organic ingredients to your routine

“Clean beauty” – or products that don’t contain harmful chemicals – has grown in popularity over the years as consumers have expressed more concern about what goes into their skincare products, according to Greenfield.

Greenfield recommends people swap out their older products for ones marked as clean beauty brands that clearly label their ingredients. Look for products that contain natural ingredients that you recognize, like papaya or cocoa butter, and be cautious about chemicals, like detergents.

“Newer products contain less questionable or harmful ingredients and can add additional benefits than just moisturizer alone,” Greenfield said.

DIY dark spot or freckle removal can damage your skin

DIY skincare trends can be extremely risky, according to experts, especially those that involve removing something on your skin.

According to Greenfield, DIY dark spot, freckle, and mole removal has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok, but the results can be damaging.

“Don’t try to remove dark spots at home – I have seen too many accidents occur to my patients,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield told Insider people shouldn’t remove moles and freckles at home because it can lead to scarring and infection. It’s best to leave that to a dermatologist.

In general, Mitchell advises against most trendy DIY beauty hacks including at-home Botox and lip-filler kits.

“DIY beauty trends may cost you more money in the long run,” Mitchell said.

“Improper skin care management, wrong product mixing, products with strong active ingredients used on sensitive skin, among others may cause scarring and skin trauma that may lead to untreatable hypo and hyperpigmentation, chemical burn, skin irritation and infection,” she said.