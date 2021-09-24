I’m a 23-year-old who uses 9 skincare products. A dermatologist said to ditch 6 and add 2 new ones for glowing skin.

Paige DiFiore’s main skincare concerns are dullness and aging. Paige DiFiore/Insider

Paige DiFiore, 23, is a Life and Entertainment Editor for Insider who wants glowing skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark said Paige needs to rebuild her entire routine from scratch.

“She needs to incorporate products that exfoliate, contain antioxidants and are soothing,” Mark said.

Paige DiFiore, 23, is a Life and Entertainment Editor for Insider who volunteered to have her skincare routine evaluated by a skincare expert for Insider's skincare clinic.

Her biggest skincare concerns are dull skin, some acne breakouts on her chin, and aging.

Dr. Kenneth Mark, a cosmetic dermatology expert, took a look at the nine products in Paige’s routine and told Insider exactly what he would add, take away, and change to achieve glowing skin.

Paige needs to create an entirely new routine

Paige’s morning routine consists of washing her face with Dove bar soap, patting dry with a towel, swabbing her face with micellar water, rubbing By Nature’s face mist with vitamin C and turmeric on her nose, cheeks, and forehead, and topping it off with Cetaphil moisturizer with SPF 15.

If she uses makeup during the day, Paige likes to remove it at night using Neutrogena makeup wipes and uses micellar water on cotton pads to get the remainder of the makeup off. After that, she washes her face with Biore charcoal and marshmallow foaming face cleanser.

Once a week, Paige also uses the Freeman apple cider vinegar mask to clarify her pores. Paige uses micellar water again after this step to take off any remnants of makeup.

To moisturize, she uses First Aid Beauty’s ultra repair cream and tops it off with the Laneige water sleeping mask.

When asked what Paige needs to change to reach her skincare goals, Mark said it would be easier to list what she shouldn’t change.

“Less important than order, in Paige’s case, is that virtually her entire routine is just plain wrong,” Mark said.

Paige should switch her cleansers to something more exfoliating

Mark said the first thing Paige should change in her routine is the bar of Dove soap she uses to cleanse in the morning. Because it contains shea butter, it can actually lead to more clogged pores in people with acne-prone skin like Paige.

The Biore cleanser Paige is currently using should also be replaced with one that can clear her pores. Getting an exfoliating cleanser is important for dull skin because it strips away dead skin cells.

“If she likes Biore cleanser, then switch to the Biore pore clarifying cooling cleanser,” Mark said.

The vitamin C spray, apple cider vinegar mask, and makeup remover can all stay in Paige’s routine

Mark said the vitamin C serum can stay, as it can be used to lighten hyperpigmentation and reduce the appearance of scars and marks.

Another product Paige can keep is the Freeman apple cider vinegar mask.

“This is a deep cleaning mask to help exfoliate, unclog pores, and get some glow,” Mark said.

Finally, the way Paige removes her makeup is wonderful for acne prone skin, as both the makeup wipes and micellar water are gentle on the skin.

Paige’s moisturizers contain ingredients that can clog acne-prone skin, like shea butter

According to Mark, the moisturizers Paige uses don’t serve her skincare goals.

“The ultra repair cream lists ‘shea butter’ and ‘ceramides’ as key ingredients. These are far from exfoliating, and while good for dry skin, this is terrible for breakouts and dull skin,” Mark said.

In addition to replacing the ultra repair cream, Mark said Paige’s Cetaphil moisturizer with SPF doesn’t do much to exfoliate her skin.

She should consider a moisturizer like Neova everyday facial fluid, which contains brightening antioxidants like vitamins C and E and moisturizing ingredients like sodium hyaluronate.

Overall, Paige needs to add in products that exfoliate her skin and cut out the ones that clog pores.

“In general, she needs to incorporate products that exfoliate, contain antioxidants, and are soothing, not just use products that moisturize and that minimize pores from clogging,” Mark said.