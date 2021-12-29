4 of the worst skincare mistakes we learned from dermatologists in 2021 that can harm your face — from bar soap to pimple popping

Dermatologists say bar soap is too abrasive to use as facial cleanser. Mystockimages/Getty Images

Many skincare mistakes come from people trying to treat their skin without proper guidance, experts say.

Dermatologists told Insider some of the most common mistakes they saw in 2021 came from skincare “hacks” on social media.

They said people who use bar soap to cleanse their face or use DIY face masks with harmful ingredients need to switch their routine.

Skincare “hacks,” like using abrasive cleaners to treat acne and at-home pimple popping, left people with irritated and scarred skin in 2021, according to experts.

Common myths about skincare, which often trend on social media, can harm your face’s overall health, dermatologists told Insider.

They recommend people consult experts to treat their skin ailments and use products that actually address their concerns, like salicylic acid for acne, retinol for anti-aging, and gentle cleanser for clean skin.

Don’t use bar soap to wash your face

Experts advise against using bar soap to cleanse your face, as it’s too abrasive.

“Bar soap for the face is too much, plus the fragrance in it can be an irritant,” Dr. Julie Russak, an NYC-based dermatologist, previously told Insider.

Instead of drying out your skin with bar soap, dermatologists recommend a gentle cleanser that leaves your skin feeling soft. You should touch your skin after you wash and feel its texture to see whether or not your face wash is right for you.

“If it’s soft, then it’s OK. If not, then I’d consider switching,” Dr. Heidi Waldorf, a cosmetic dermatologist, told Insider.

Using more products doesn’t automatically mean better skin

It can be tempting to buy an array of skincare products to treat your skincare concerns, but dermatologists say quality is more important than quantity.

“Less is more, your routine doesn’t need to be complicated. Trust me, your skin (and wallet) will thank you later,” licensed aesthetician Brittaney Trent told Insider.

Dr. Howard Sobel, a New York City dermatologist, told Insider people should look for products that tackle multiple problems at once, like a serum that hydrates and contains retinol to prevent aging.

Some ingredients in DIY skincare products can burn the skin

While DIY face masks on TikTok are popular, it’s really important to check ingredients.

Dr. Muneeb Shah, a dermatologist with over 10.9 million followers on TikTok, told Insider at-home masks that contain cinnamon and ginger are “just not beneficial and can be very inflammatory.”

If you want to make a DIY mask, ask a dermatologist what they would recommend for your skin type or look for verified dermatologists on social media who share the at-home masks they like to use.

Popping your pimples at home can lead to scars, infection, and more acne

Squeezing pimples can feel really satisfying, but can actually do more harm to your skin than good.

“If you have a pimple, it’s usually walled off inside the hair follicle or other pores, so it’s like it’s locked into that location,” Shah previously told Insider.

Because the pimple is locked into position, popping it can make it rupture under the skin. According to Shah, you can create scarring, infection, and even more acne in some cases if you improperly pop your pimples.

Instead, he recommends using acne-fighting products like salicylic acid and retinol to keep your skin clear and prevent acne before it starts.