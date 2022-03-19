I was examined from head to toe for skin cancer with a phone-sized HD camera, and it taught me how to read my moles

The author, outside of one of Forward’s clinics in Manhattan, New York. Crystal Cox/Insider

A skin scan is a straightforward procedure where a doctor examines your entire body from head to toe.

The goal of a skin scan is to identify any potentially cancerous moles or lesions, before it’s too late.

I learned an A-B-C-D-E trick for monitoring my own skin, one that’s easy to use monthly at home.

You could call me a near-perfect poster child for skin cancer risk.

I sunburn easily, have light-colored eyes, as well as a family history of melanoma, which is the deadliest kind of common skin cancer.

So when I was offered a free skin scan at Forward Health, a $149/month primary care clinic which doesn’t take insurance, I thought I’d try it out.

During my appointment, I learned the simple A-B-C-D-E trick I can use to check my own skin, and I was also camera’d from head to toe by a doctor performing a more professional version of a “skin scan,” to check for any worrisome growths.

I was surprised to learn that some of the moles I consider gross and blobby on my own body are nothing to worry about, while some of my more boring moles, or the ones that I’d never even noticed before, were the ones my primary care doctor wanted to get a second opinion on from a dermatologist.

What is a skin scan?

Because one of the first signs of skin cancer is often an oddly-shaped or growing mole, or a new growth on the skin, one of the best ways to identify skin cancer before symptoms start is with a whole body skin scan.

My Forward doctor, Yihan Chen, an internist MD, performed my scan with a handheld device called a dermatoscope, which was able to take high-resolution photos of my moles, using a bright light. Photos can help keep track of changes over time on the skin, which is key when you’re monitoring for skin cancer. The whole process took about half an hour.

Dr. Chen used the dermatoscope on the back of my legs. Crystal Cox/Insider

Dr. Joshua Arbesman, a dermatologist who works with patients at high risk of developing melanoma at the Cleveland Clinic (and who is not affiliated with Forward), said while every person’s moles may look a bit different, dermatologists typically aren’t concerned about moles that have looked the same way for years. Doctors are most interested in examining the moles and lesions on your body that are changing over time. This has to do with the way that cancer operates.

“All cancers are uncontrolled growth,” Arbesman said. “The cells are dividing, they are becoming more numerous. In the case of a melanoma, they may be producing more pigment, or there’s more cells producing pigment that makes it more noticeable.”

Cancerous growths on the skin, then, are often not uniform, because the cancer cells are not all dividing, multiplying, and growing at the same rate.

In addition to tracking changes on the skin over time, handheld dermatoscopes can also help doctors zoom in on growths which may be in a diagnostic gray area, to better pinpoint which ones merit further study.

“When things are obviously benign or obviously concerning, that often is fairly clear with the naked eye,” Arbesman said.

Dermatoscopes can help clinicians avoid unnecessary biopsies, while also helping ensure those that are necessary actually get performed.

Using the ABCDE trick — of which E may be the the most important part



Chen taught me the well-known A-B-C-D-E trick for skin scanning, a shortcut for helping decide which moles and growths may merit further study. Here’s how to use the letters when you’re monitoring your own skin:

A is for asymmetry. Because of the way cancer evolves, one tell-tale sign of a cancerous growth may be asymmetry. If a spot on your skin is misshapen, it may need to get checked out. But everyone’s skin is a little different, and not every mole needs to be perfect.

B is for borders. The borders of benign (that is, the harmless, non-cancerous) moles should be well-defined, not hazy or fuzzy (which, again, may be an indication the mole is growing or changing.) But a normal mole border for you may look different from someone else’s.

C is for color. The color of regular moles should be uniform. If there’s black and brown and blue all mixed into the same growth, that can be a red flag. But it isn’t always. A dot on my skin was both brown and red, but when Chen asked a dermatologist about that, they said it was simply a “collision lesion” with “favorable features” meaning two benign moles that were different colors were stuck together.

D is for diameter. The diameter of most benign moles is smaller than 6 millimeters (that’s about the size of a pencil eraser). Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean bigger moles are definitely cancerous, and smaller moles aren’t, but if a mole is bigger, there are more melanocytes present, which may be an indication melanoma is spreading there.

Moles that are 6 millimeters wide or larger may merit a closer look. Crystal Cox/Insider

E is for evolving. Arbesman says this last letter may be the most helpful one for patients to remember, and it’s also the most intuitive, because it just involves asking yourself: does this area of my skin look different than it used to?

Moles that are harmless don’t tend to change much over time. But when something’s cancerous, each cell is not necessarily dividing, moving, or growing at the same rate.

If something is “evolving or changing over time, or sort of looks different than the rest of your moles” you may want to get it checked out, Arbesman said.

It’s also important to know that melanoma, the deadliest, most dangerous form of skin cancer, doesn’t necessarily sprout from pre-existing moles on your skin.

“The majority of melanomas actually start on normal-looking skin and continue to develop,” Arbesman added. “So people should be aware if something is new. It doesn’t have to come from a mole that you’ve had for a long time, and often doesn’t.”

I was scanned everywhere — even under my toenails — and my doctor spotted one dark mole I hadn’t seen

I was shocked when Chen found a very dark mole on the side of my hip, one that I’d never noticed, because it lives right where my arm lands naturally by my side.

She also took care and time to check under my toenails and on the bottoms of my feet, because skin cancer can happen even in places that never see the sun.

It’s hard to see what’s going on with the moles on your own back, so pictures can really help. Crystal Cox/Insider

If you want to keep tabs on your own skin growths, dermatologists recommend examining yourself once a month, not more.

“If you’re checking your skin more frequently, you may miss those slow-moving lesions, because you won’t realize that it is actually changing,” Arbesman said.

Take pictures of growths you’re concerned about, and compare them month-to-month. You may want to get a partner or trusted friend to help survey some of the hard-to-see areas on your body, like your back, your sides, and your feet.

Arbesman also suggests finding a licensed dermatologist, instead of using a primary care doctor like I did, to conduct the in-person skin cancer screenings.

“That is who we would recommend to do it, given the training time devoted to this in dermatology in the United States,” he said.

I was shocked that Dr. Chen examined the skin in between my toes, and under the nails too. Crystal Cox/Insider

Skin cancer affects people of all skin tones

Though skin cancer diagnoses are more common in light-skinned patients, and especially those with a family history, skin cancer can occur in more melanated people too. Arbesman said that among people with darker skin, a higher percentage of melanomas are diagnosed in hidden areas, like under the nails, and on the bottoms of the feet or palms of the hands.

Generally, though, no matter the color of your skin, “the same sort of rules apply in terms of being aware of your skin, if something’s new, different, changing, we want all patients to come in to be evaluated,” he said. “I would rather you come in and we say, ‘it’s fine’ than you don’t come in, and something continues to evolve with negative long term effects.”

Early detection is key. According to the National Cancer Institute, the 5-year relative survival rate for melanomas that are diagnosed locally, before the cancer has a chance to spread to other areas of the body, is 99.4%, while the 5-year survival rate for cancer that has metastasized and spread widely is 29.8%.

My takeaway

A skin scan is truly a full body experience! Crystal Cox/Insider

After my scan, Chen shared the good news that, for now, all of my moles appear benign, and can be checked by a doctor on an annual basis, during routine skin cancer screening exams.

I left feeling just a little more empowered, knowing that some of the moles I had thought might be problematic (the yucky-seeming ones that are more bulbous and raised) are actually healthy parts of my body, and that what I need to look out for in the future is any new growth and change on my skin.