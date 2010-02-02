Skin Care Advertisers Not Maximizing ROI with Top 10 Rated Broadcast Programs

By DailyTRA



Ask any advertiser what their main objective is and the answer would almost always be to maximise revenue for their products or services. With that in mind, advertisers of Skin Care products should pay heed that most of the Top 10 Rated Broadcast Programs for the week of Sep 27 – Oct 3rd were not a great place to reach their category buyers. Reallocating their media spend to programs with a higher than 120 index among their purchaser audience would eliminate wasteful spending and maximise return on their investment. By using TRA’s patented Media TRAnalytics®, advertisers now have the help they need to make the right choices – that is, the right programs, at the right times, with the right message – to get them the right results… maximum profits. Considering that skin care advertisers spent $116 million in 52 weeks of advertising, eliminating wasteful spending with these new information – understanding the audience who is viewing the programs, could have a significant impact on bottom line results.

