I tried Kim Kardashian's new Summer Mesh collection, and the see-through shorts are the best SKIMS purchase I've ever made

@Skims/Instagram/Celia Fernandez/Insider The SKIMS Summer Mesh collection first launched on May 21.

In May, Kim Kardashian West announced the launch of the new SKIMS Summer Mesh collection using promo photos she captured on her laptop.

The line includes a T-shirt, a scoop bralette, a triangle bralette, shorts, a thong, and briefs, which range in price from $US22 to $US48.

I ordered the T-shirt and shorts to make a matching set and found that I loved lounging around my apartment in the sheer outfit.

I own a SKIMS bodysuit and loungewear from the Cosy Collection, but these $US28 mesh shorts are by far the best purchase I’ve made from the brand.

Kim Kardashian West announced the launch of the SKIMS Summer Mesh collection in May alongside images from her at-home photo shoot.

@kimkardashian/Instagram The SKIMS Summer Mesh collection launched on May 21.

Since SKIMS launched in 2019, Kim Kardashian West has released everything from shapewear to loungewear, and even face masks.

On May 18, the 39-year-old reality star shared images she took using the Photo Booth app to announce the launch of the new SKIMS Summer Mesh collection. In her caption, Kardashian West said the latest clothing line would be released on May 21.

In a press release shared with Insider, the Summer Mesh line was described as “a collection of breathable, ultra-soft mesh styles. Designed to stretch and cling to your body, Summer Mesh is easy and effortless with semi-sheer silhouettes made for warm weather lounging.”

The Summer Mesh collection includes a scoop bralette ($US38), a triangle bralette ($US38), shorts($US28), a T-Shirt($US48), a thong($US22), and briefs($US22). All of these are available in SKIMS’ core colours: Bone, Clay, Sienna, Jasper, and Onyx.

After seeing Kardashian West’s Instagram post, I decided to sign up up for the waitlist, which is the best thing any SKIMS shopper can do.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The SKIMS waitlist gives you access to the collection an hour before its official launch time.

Since I’ve been reviewing SKIMS collections, the best advice I can give to first-time shoppers is to sign up for the waitlist once a new drop is announced. Being on the list gives you access to the collection about an hour before it’s available to the general public.

On May 21 at 11:06 a.m., I got an email that the Summer Mesh collection was available, and so the browsing began.

I knew I wanted to order the Summer Mesh T-shirt ($US48) and the matching Summer Mesh Short ($US28) in Onyx.

SKIMS The T-shirt and shorts are available in five colours.

I thought the T-shirt was something I would enjoy wearing out of the house with a nice bra on underneath, and I wanted the shorts because I’m on a mission to find comfortable loungewear that’s not my usual leggings or Tommy John joggers.

After finding what I wanted to order, I looked over the size guide to check that I would be OK with a 2X in both the T-shirt and shorts.

SKIMS It’s always good to look at the SKIMS size guide because sometimes their items run a bit small.

I followed the size guide when I bought the SKIMS thong bodysuit in January, but it ended up being too small, which meant I had to go through the hassle of returning it and getting charged a $US6 shipping fee.

In my experience, the sizes have varied from collection to collection, so I always check the guide before ordering from SKIMS.

Although I’m between a size 14 and 16, I decided to order the 2X in both the T-shirt and the shorts because I didn’t want to run the risk of the set being too small.

After deciding on the 2X/3X size, I quickly added the T-shirt and shorts to my cart, which brought my total to $US76.

SKIMS My $US76 total meant I was able to take advantage of the free domestic shipping.

Since I’ve been working from home for almost three months, my daily uniform has been a T-shirt and leggings or pajamas and a robe, but I was excited to switch it up with the Summer Mesh collection, which is “perfect for layering under clothing or wearing alone as loungewear,” according to the description.

Minutes after finishing my purchase, I got an email that my order had been received.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was done with my purchase in eight minutes.

I was done with the entire purchase in less than eight minutes.

With all SKIMS orders, customers are advised to allow two to four business days for the items to be processed and shipped.

The next day, I got an email letting me know that my order had shipped, and it took another three days before my order arrived.

Celia Fernandez/Insider My order shipped the next day.

Every other time I’ve ordered from SKIMS, the shipping notification has come two days later, but this one came the very next day. The order was also supposed to arrive on May 27, but it arrived a day early.

The Summer Mesh T-shirt and shorts arrived in a SKIMS envelope.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The package was super lightweight and easy to recycle.

One thing I love about SKIMS is how minimal their packaging is. The envelope was really slim and only had my two items inside, along with the receipt.

It’s also important to note that everything included is recyclable.

Inside, the T-shirt and shorts came individually wrapped in biodegradable pouches.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Each of the pieces came individually packaged.

Each item came folded neatly inside bags that say “I am not plastic.”

The first thing I noticed when I opened the T-shirt and shorts is just how sheer the pieces really are.

Celia Fernandez/Insider It’s hard to see how sheer each piece is just by looking at the pictures.

The Summer Mesh collection was branded as “semi-sheer,” but my first impression was that the two pieces are even more see-through than I had anticipated. There was no way I would wear them around the house without at least throwing on a bra and a pair of underwear.

Another thought I had when I first saw the set was how perfect it would be to wear as a swimsuit cover-up. Instead of a dress, which is what I usually wear, I am definitely going to be bringing this mesh set along the next time I go to the beach or lake.

Putting on the T-shirt and shorts confirmed that the set is completely see-through.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Mesh T-shirt and shorts are more than semi-sheer.

Before putting on the set, I found a black bra and underwear that I could wear underneath so that I wouldn’t be putting everything on display.

Ordering the T-shirt and shorts in a size 2X was a great move because they fit perfectly. My biggest issue with the T-shirt is that it fits a bit cropped on me and rides up whenever I move around in it. Despite that, I know that I would totally wear it to go out with friends or on a date with my partner, as it’s simple and sexy at the same time.

I’ve reviewed the SKIMS thong bodysuit and the Cosy Collection, but these shorts are by far the best purchase I have ever made from the brand. They cinch in at the waist but are still super comfortable, and the mesh is really soft. I will definitely be wearing the shorts to lounge around the house for weeks to come.

I would definitely wear the mesh T-shirt with jeans and a pair of heels for a night out.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Mesh T-shirt is simple and sexy.

I have always been a fan of wearing a sheer top that shows off my bra. It’s a look that I find super easy to pull off because it’s sexy without being vulgar, and this T-shirt provides the perfect amount of coverage. Besides wearing it with jeans, I would style the T-shirt with shorts, a skirt, or even underneath some overalls.

You could wear it with any sort of underwear or swimsuit underneath and you will automatically look sexier. I would definitely not wear it without a bra, even just to lounge around the house, because I personally don’t like showing everything off like that. But if you’re a fan of the style, then this T-shirt is totally worth buying.

The shorts are now making it into my weekly rotation of work-from-home bottoms.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The shorts are super breathable and comfortable to wear for hours on end.

Full disclosure, I wrote this review while wearing the shorts. I’ve been wearing them for hours and am obsessed with how they feel and look. Since I plan on only having them on within the confines of my apartment, I don’t care that you can see my underwear.

The shorts hit just in the middle of my thigh, so my legs don’t chafe while I’m walking around, and they don’t ride up either. The SKIMS website also suggests layering the shorts under clothing, so I plan on wearing them as I would a pair of Spanx to see how they feel.

Overall, my love for the Summer Mesh T-shirt and shorts was a nice surprise. I found a new, sexy basic that I can wear to go out, as well as another pair of comfortable shorts to add to my loungewear collection.

