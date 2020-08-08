I wore Kim Kardashian's $118 pajama set to bed in the middle of summer and it kept me cool

SKIMS/Celia Fernandez/Insider The SKIMS Summer Sleep set launched on June 23.

Kim Kardashian West announced the launch of the new SKIMS Summer Sleep collection in June.

The $US118 Summer Sleep Set includes a top and pants and is available in black and grey.

I ordered the black set in a size 2X/3X but wish I would have purchased the L/XL because the pajamas run big.

In my opinion, the SKIMS set is worth the money if you’re looking for a pair of ultra-soft pajamas.

In June, Kim Kardashian West shared images from an at-home photo shoot on her Instagram to announce the launch of the SKIMS Summer Sleep collection.

SKIMS The SKIMS Summer Sleep collection launched on June 23.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line is on its way to becoming a one-stop-shop for all things loungewear.

On June 18, the founder shared some at-home images to announce the launch of the new SKIMS Summer Sleep collection. In her caption, Kardashian West said the new drop would be released on June 23.

“I wake up, work out, and change into fresh pajamas every day LOL, so I had to make the best, most comfy pajamas and loungewear w/@skims. Our new Summer Sleep Collection reminds me of our cotton collection, but stretchy,” she wrote.

In a press release shared with Insider, the Summer Sleep collection was described as “breathable and comfortable pieces that will keep you cool for every summer night and while lounging at home.”

The Summer Sleep collection consists of 10 items ranging from rib leggings and boxers to shorts and a pajama set.

All of the items in the collection are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Although the collection includes shorts and tanks, I was intrigued by the fact that SKIMS was selling a long-sleeved “summer” set, so I decided to see if it was actually lightweight enough to be worn during warmer months.

SKIMS The Summer Sleep Set retails for $US118.

All of the items in the Summer Sleep collection are available in Onyx and Heather Grey. I chose to order the black set because it looked more luxurious to me.

I’ve reviewed multiple SKIMS collections, and I’ve always made it a point to sign up for the waitlist ahead of each launch, but I forgot this time around. It’s worth setting a reminder since getting on the waitlist gives you access to shop roughly an hour before the collection is set to go live for everyone else.

I’ve found that sizing can be a bit all over the place when it comes to SKIMS, so I always check the guide before ordering. Keeping in mind that I’m usually a size 16 in bottoms and an XL in tops, I decided to order the set in a 2X/3X.

SKIMS The Summer Sleep Set is available in XXS-4X.

Since I normally fall between sizes 14 to 16, I decided to order the size 2X/3X so I wouldn’t run the risk of it being too small.

When I tried out the SKIMS bodysuit, I made the mistake of ordering the smaller size and ended up having to wait weeks before it restocked again to get the right one. I didn’t want to take that chance again with this collection since SKIMS launches tend to sell out in my size almost immediately.

I added the $US118 set to my cart, and my total came out to $US128.47 after tax.

SKIMS Shipping is free for orders over $US75.

I have to admit that I’m normally the type of person who walks around my apartment in a white T-shirt and pajama pants or boxers. But I do have a few pairs of fancy pajamas that I like to save for a trip or a staycation, which is what I planned on using this set for.

Two days after placing my order, I got an email stating that my pajamas had shipped, and it took another three days before my items arrived.

Celia Fernandez/Insider It took a total of five days to receive my SKIMS order.

It took five days to receive the Summer Sleep Set I ordered. I kept a close eye on the shipping because mail tends to magically disappear in my apartment building.

The SKIMS Summer Sleep Set arrived in a box similar to the Cosy Collection.

Celia Fernandez/Insider One thing I love about SKIMS is that they never bother with unnecessary packaging.

The box was filled with a matte paper sleeve, a receipt, and one biodegradable pouch that held both the top and pants I ordered.

The first thing I noticed about the set was how soft and loose the top was.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The top was designed with a plunging neckline.

I had an “uh-oh” moment right after opening up the set because I could tell that the top was probably going to be too big on me.

However, I was impressed by how soft the set was. I had high hopes that the pajamas would feel like being wrapped in a cloud once I put them on.

Although I loved how soft the pants were, I knew right away that I was going to have an issue with the wide-leg design.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Lots of SKIMS loungewear features a wide-leg design.

If I could make one request from SKIMS it would be to stop making pants with such an exaggerated, wide-leg design. I was constantly tripping over the pant legs when I tried the Cosy Collection, and I was fully expecting the same thing to happen with the Summer Sleep Set.

One neat design feature of the top and pants, though, is that they have a loop on the inside, which could come in handy if you wanted to easily hang them up before jumping in the shower.

When I tried the set on, I realised the pants were way too long for me.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I ordered the wrong size.

I would highly suggest sizing down when ordering the Summer Sleep Set because the pants and top do not fit true to size, despite what the reviews on the SKIMS website say.

As you can tell from the picture, the pants were dragging on the floor and the sleeves went past my hands.

The waistband was also too large. I have always been a 2X in SKIMS items, so I was surprised that the pants didn’t fit.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I’ve always been a 2X in SKIMS items.

Given that the pants were practically falling off, I think I could have gotten away with going two sizes down to a large.

I decided to make due by rolling up the waistband in order to shorten them.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Rolling up the waistband made it possible for me to walk in the pants without tripping over them.

I didn’t even bother finding a fix for the top, which was also too large, because I wanted to sleep in it as is.

Rolling the pants was a great temporary solution.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Sleep Set does not fit true to size.

I could actually walk around in the set without tripping over the wide-leg design.

I hung out around my partner’s apartment for hours in the set.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Sleep Set made me feel like I was living my best Kardashian life for a few hours.

Aside from the sizing mishap, the Summer Sleep Set was truly a dream to lounge around in. The set was breezy and loose, which made it the ideal outfit to wear around the apartment for hours.

I felt like I was wrapped in a comfortable blanket the entire time.

SKIMS claims the pieces in this collection will “keep you cool for every summer night,” so I slept in the set to find out if that’s really true.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I recommend keeping the AC on if you’re going to wear this in the summer.

I wore this set on an extremely hot night in July so that I could test whether or not these long-sleeved pajamas can really be worn in the summer. In my opinion, the pajamas are lightweight enough to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep, but you should probably keep the AC running.

Overall, the SKIMS Summer Sleep Set is a great option if you’re looking for luxury pajamas that can be worn all year round.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The SKIMS Summer Sleep Set is worth the money.

After wearing the Summer Sleep top and pants for hours and going to bed in them, I would recommend the set as a great option if you’re in the market for a pair of pajamas that feel a bit more luxurious than what you would normally wear. They will keep you cool, are lightweight, and will truly make you feel like Kim Kardashian every time you wear them.

I did find that this set does not fit true to size, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the guide. But even though the sizing was off, this Summer Sleep Set is still the best loungewear I’ve tried from SKIMS.

