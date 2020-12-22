I tried the SKIMS maternity sculpting short while 5 months pregnant, and the way it accentuated my baby bump made the struggle of putting it on worth it

Celia Fernandez/Insider/SKIMS I first wore the SKIMS maternity sculpting short for my gender reveal.

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, released its first maternity collection in September.

When it was announced, Kardashian West faced backlash from people who misunderstood the purpose of the maternity garments.

Kardashian West clarified that the SKIMS maternity products are meant “not to slim, but to support” pregnant bodies.

I ordered the nursing bra ($US42) in two different colours and the sculpting short mid-thigh ($US34) and wore the latter on two different occasions.

Although I haven’t tried the nursing bras yet, I’ve worn the pair of shorts several times. Despite how hard they are to put on, I enjoy that they have a convenient “pee hole” design, don’t roll down, and smooth out and support my baby bump.

In September, Kim Kardashian West announced that her shapewear brand, SKIMS, was releasing a line of maternity products.

SKIMS SKIMS’ maternity collection.

Kardashian West announced the launch of the Maternity Solutionwear line via Instagram. In her caption, she said that the products would be available to purchase on the SKIMS website in nine colours and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

“We created this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women and customers that wrote to us requesting maternity styles,” Kardashian West said in a press release shared with Insider. “Designed to support and never to slim, the collection provides comfort and an added layer of support to a woman’s silhouette during a time when we need it most, during and after pregnancy.”

The line includes the Sculpting High-Waist Brief ($US34), Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh ($US34), Nursing Sculpting Bra ($US42), Sculpting Bodysuit Mid-Thigh ($US64), and Solutionwear Tight ($US68).

When the SKIMS Maternity collection was announced, it was met with criticism because some people thought the line was designed to change how pregnant bodies look.

SKIMS The line consists of five new styles in nine different colours.

Shortly after announcing the launch of the new maternity line,Kardashian West faced criticism over the shapewear.

Critics expressed on social media that the purpose of the SKIMS line appeared to be for pregnant people to change the shape of their bodies.

For example, one user tweeted in response to the SKIMS maternity line announcement: “Excuse my ignorance but who’s trynna shape their pregnant bodies? Y’all don’t like being comfy and free and loose when pregnant? It’s pretty much the only time you can be as shapeless and free and comfy as you want!”

In an Instagram story, Chrissy Teigen, who was pregnant at the time, commented on the criticism toward SKIMS’ new line. She noted that she was not being paid to talk about SKIMS and was a fan of wearing its solutionwear as a form of support.

“Most importantly, this is not about creating a body that we don’t know we have,” Teigen said in her Instagram story. “Like we’re not trying to do anything to trick you – we’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging.”

“If you don’t like it, don’t wear it,” Teigen added. “But trust me, we’re not idiots. We don’t think that we’re giving you some magical, hot body now, ok? Thanks.”

Kardashian West clarified that the purpose of the products is “not to slim, but to support.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram A screenshot of Kim Kardashian West’s response to criticism of her SKIMS maternity line on Instagram.

Kardashian West took to her Instagram story to address the backlash and clarify the purpose of the maternity products, saying the line is meant “not to slim, but to support.”

The SKIMS founder addressed “anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear” on her Instagram story, writing: “If you haven’t been pregnant before, you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women.”

Kardashian West added that the sheer fabric on some of the maternity products is meant to support the body.

“It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach, which affects your lower back – and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram story.

As Insider’s Amanda Krause reported, gynecologist Dr. Alyssa Dweck said it was perfectly safe for pregnant people to wear solutionwear and described Kardashian West’s new release as “ingenious.”

“I think that supportwear makes perfect sense, and there have been garments such as maternity belts and maternity underwear that have been available for years and years – I don’t ever remember seeing any social controversy,” Dweck said.

As someone who always wears shapewear underneath my dresses and skirts, I was thrilled when SKIMS launched its maternity solutionwear.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was excited to try out the SKIMS’ maternity collection.

SKIMS couldn’t have hinted at this launch at a more perfect time.

When the maternity collection was announced, I was about four months pregnant. At the time, I was searching for new shapewear pieces that I could wear underneath dresses and skirts that would support my baby bump without being too constricting.

On September 17, I got an email that the Maternity line had just dropped.

SKIMS Six minutes after the Maternity line went live on SKIMS.com, I got an email letting me know it was available for purchase.

I’ve reviewed various items from multiple SKIMS collections, so I’ve become a bit of an expert when it comes to shopping on the brand’s site.

My biggest tip for shopping on the SKIMS website – especially for new items – is to sign up for the waitlist as soon as you can. People on the waitlist get an early access email about an hour before the collection goes live for everyone else.

I was interested in purchasing the Maternity Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh to wear under dresses throughout my pregnancy, and I thought the nursing bra would be good to have once my baby is born.

SKIMS I was excited to get my hands on SKIMS’ shapewear shorts that would fit over my belly while pregnant.

After browsing through the offerings in the SKIMS maternity line, I knew I wanted to get my hands on the sculpting shorts in the colour Onyx.

I was on the hunt for new shapewear that would be comfortable to wear with dresses and skirts while pregnant. As someone with big thighs, I know the struggle that is chafing, so I always wear shorts underneath dresses and skirts.

The SKIMS nursing bra is also the first one I’ve bought since finding out that I’m pregnant, so I’m looking forward to reviewing them in the future. I decided to get two of them in the colours Onyx and Sienna, which are my favourite colours from SKIMS since they are both neutrals.

I used the brand’s size guide and determined I could order the short in a size 2X/3X and the nursing bras in L/XL.

SKIMS The Maternity collection is available in sizes XXS to 4X.

Based on my past experiences reviewing SKIMS products, I know that sizing can vary by item, so I always like to look at the size guide before ordering.

I normally fall between the sizes 14 to 16, but I didn’t want to get the L/XL because I wanted some extra wiggle room in the shorts to make room for my pregnant belly. When it comes to the nursing bras, I decided to get the L/XL because I wanted them to fit perfectly.

The maternity line product descriptions state: “Sizing is based on pre-pregnancy size. If you prefer more comfort for everyday wear, we recommend sizing up.”

Six days after placing my order on the SKIMS site, the bras and shorts arrived individually packaged inside a bigger box.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I couldn’t wait to unbox the maternity items.

I’ve never ordered shapewear from SKIMS before, so I was expecting the maternity line to arrive in the reusable pouches other items – like loungewear and sleepwear – usually come in. Now I know that unlike other items, the SKIMS shapewear arrives in its own boxes.

Each of the boxes included an item description on the back, as well as a size guide.

The description seemed to further explain the SKIMS Maternity collection’s purpose, as it read: “This lightweight shapewear provides support without sacrificing comfort or adding bulk. This seamless construction and supple feel make this an everyday layering staple for expecting mothers that smooths and holds.”

I was surprised by how small the shorts looked when I first took them out of the package, but I later realised the fabric was quite stretchy.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The sizing is based on your pre-pregnancy size, according to the product description.

When I took the shorts out of the box, I thought the pair looked oddly small, even though I knew from the product description that sizing is based on “pre-pregnancy size.” I even double-checked that I ordered the right size because I was convinced I had received an L/XL and not the 2X/3X.

Based on my first impression, I wondered if the shorts would be too tight around my belly for me to wear them for long periods of time.

However, once I pulled at the waist and checked the product description, I realised the garment stretches a lot, as it contains 22% spandex.

The back of the garment has a non-compressive fabric that’s meant to lift and support your butt.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Maternity Sculpting Short is made of different types of fabric for a supportive, lifting effect.

Just like the front of the garment has a sheer, thinner layer of fabric around the belly, the back has a similar type of fabric around the butt area.

The Mid-Thigh Sculpting Short also has a silicone band on the back of the waist that is meant to prevent the garment from rolling down.

When I first ordered the SKIMS shorts, I was secretly hoping I could get away with wearing them around the house or out for a quick walk around the block as I do with my Everlane biker shorts – but the sheerness around the backside of the garment makes that impossible.

It wasn’t until further inspection that I realised the shorts were designed with an open gusset, or “pee hole,” as Kardashian West calls it, so the wearer doesn’t have to take everything off when they need to go to the restroom.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The hole at the bottom can be stretched so it’s easy to go to the bathroom.

The SKIMS product description doesn’t mention it, but this maternity garment was designed with a slit in the fabric so pregnant wearers don’t have to take it off when it’s time to use the restroom.

A year before launching the maternity products, Kardashian West hinted about designing SKIMS shapewear with a “pee hole.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September 2019, the founder revealed the last thing she had searched online was: “Is shapewear with a pee hole better?” and that she had been intrigued by incorporating the design into a SKIMS collection ever since.

When the product was announced on Instagram, SKIMS told users in the comments section that the maternity bottoms include the “pee hole” design.

“Yes! Our Maternity Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh, Maternity Sculpting High Waist Brief, and Maternity Solutionwear Tight have open gussets – no need to pull down when using the restroom,” the shapewear account commented on Instagram.

I have found that the “pee hole” design is convenient, but in my experience, it’s not flawless. Without additional support, it doesn’t open that wide – but it beats having to take off the shorts every time.

Personally, the width of the slit on its own didn’t work the best for me, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work for other SKIMS wearers.

It was a real struggle to put on the Sculpting Short. I lost my breath multiple times and broke a sweat trying to pull it up to the right place.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Several reviews on SKIMS.com also highlight how tight the shorts feel at first.

My first impression that the sculpting shorts looked small was correct. The shorts were so tight that after about 15 minutes of struggling on my own, I had to ask my partner to pull them up for me.

Other pregnant women have complained about the same issue on the SKIMS website.

“My only complaint and the reason I had to give it 3 stars is because they are just soooo hard to pull up, being pregnant and constantly have to go to the [restroom] it’s just terrible how much the struggle is,” one shopper wrote.

“I wasn’t sure about the sizing and after reading reviews, I was a bit worried about the difficulty of putting it on. I must admit it was smaller than I anticipated when I opened it and took a bit of wriggle to get it up but when on it is rather comfortable. Personally I do prefer the brief option over this but I think it would be great postpartum as well,” another shopper wrote.

In my experience, the Sculpting Short doesn’t feel overly tight once it’s pulled up, but there must be a way to make the process of putting it on easier. I’m five months pregnant, so I can only imagine how hard it’s going to be for me to put these on when I’m further along in my pregnancy and my belly gets bigger.

Despite how hard the maternity shorts were to put on, the garment smoothed out my baby bump and stayed in place for eight hours.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I loved that I didn’t have to take the short off when it came time to go to the bathroom.

What I enjoyed the most about wearing the SKIMS Maternity Sculpting Short was how much it accentuated my bump. Before wearing it, you couldn’t really tell that I was pregnant, but while I had it on, people at my gender reveal kept commenting how smooth and round my belly looked.

I was also impressed by how it prevents pesky thigh-chafing while wearing dresses and skirts.

In my opinion, critics of this launch were wrong. The shorts don’t slim the body at all. Instead, they provide additional support and give a much-needed smoothness.

I will admit that I’m nervous to see if I will continue to wear the short further into my pregnancy, but for now, I enjoy the fact that I can wear them for hours on end without them rolling down or feeling tight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.