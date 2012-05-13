This Company Wants You To Get Paid For Teaching In Your Spare Time

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Skillshare is trying to turn every room into a classroom.They offer a platform where anyone can offer to teach people about something they know and make money doing it. It is an interesting concept and has been growing in New York. Now they have plans to expand to San Fransisco.

We recently stopped by their office to see how they do it.

Skillshare is a humble group and their office is in a modest but charming building.

Skillshare shares the office with another startup, Supply. They are big on sharing.

There is an outer room when you enter. It doubles as a classroom for some of the company's Skillshare classes. In the mirror you can see co-founders Michael Karnjanaprakorn and Malcolm Ong busy at work.

The floors are a dark hardwood.

This is a school...and so much more.

Here you can see the whole office. It is a basic layout with an open atmosphere. The back half is Supply.

To the left is a book case with a work/hang area behind it.

Here are some of the books they are reading at Skillshare. And we will meet the man behind the shelf later.

They have big plans for 2012.

Here is the Community team.

Bruna Maia has been with Skillshare for about 2 months.

The stickers on her computer are the company's core

Engineer Chris Boardman has been with Skillshare since July 2011, originally from the UK he moved to the US a year and a half ago looking for new challenges.

They are into sports and have this cool painting on the wall.

In the back is a kitchen with ample room for hanging out.

Co-Founder and CEO Michael Karnjanaprakorn had Popeyes for lunch.

The fridge is gleaming.

And it is well stocked.

A coffee maker and accoutrements.

In the back is the main meeting room.

And here is the view back into the office.

You can see both Supply and Skillshare teams busy at work.

There were Settlers of Catan board games all over the office. Skillshare started hosting gaming groups and tournaments for their friends a few months back. They don't just play Settlers but that was how the gaming nights started.

Here is the tech team having a short meeting.

Nearby are some inspiring words from Steve Jobs.

Thompson Harrell is the Creative Director for Marketing. He has been with Skillshare since October 2011. He had met Karnjanaprakorn during business school a few years back and when he heard about Skillshare they connected.

Community Developer Stephen Yang, originally from Dallas, is working on growing Skillshare in San Fransisco. The company started with only classes in New York but is looking to expand and where better to start than San Fran.

