This Company Wants You To Get Paid For Teaching In Your Spare Time

Skillshare is trying to turn every room into a classroom.They offer a platform where anyone can offer to teach people about something they know and make money doing it. It is an interesting concept and has been growing in New York. Now they have plans to expand to San Fransisco.
We recently stopped by their office to see how they do it.
There is an outer room when you enter. It doubles as a classroom for some of the company's Skillshare classes. In the mirror you can see co-founders Michael Karnjanaprakorn and Malcolm Ong busy at work.
Here you can see the whole office. It is a basic layout with an open atmosphere. The back half is Supply.
Here are some of the books they are reading at Skillshare. And we will meet the man behind the shelf later.
Engineer Chris Boardman has been with Skillshare since July 2011, originally from the UK he moved to the US a year and a half ago looking for new challenges.
There were Settlers of Catan board games all over the office. Skillshare started hosting gaming groups and tournaments for their friends a few months back. They don't just play Settlers but that was how the gaming nights started.
Thompson Harrell is the Creative Director for Marketing. He has been with Skillshare since October 2011. He had met Karnjanaprakorn during business school a few years back and when he heard about Skillshare they connected.
Community Developer Stephen Yang, originally from Dallas, is working on growing Skillshare in San Fransisco. The company started with only classes in New York but is looking to expand and where better to start than San Fran.
