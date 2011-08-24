Skillshare Launches Scholarships In San Francisco And Philadelphia Today

Photo: Business Insider

Skillshare, the startup that wants to turn every address into a classroom and every person into a teacher or student, launched Scholariships today in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

The Skillshare Scholarships will give away up to $500 in each city to users who take its classes. Users will get reimbursed up to $20 for every class confirmation they send in.Skillshare says the offer is good until the $500 runs out.



Giving away free classes is a smart way to launch in new markets. Before last week*, Skillshare classes were only offered in New York.

Skillshare was founded by Mike Karnjanaprakorn; it recently closed a $3.1 million round from Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital.

*Skillshare launched in Philadelphia and San Francisco last week. Today it launched its Scholarship feature.

