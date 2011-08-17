Union Square Ventures And Spark Capital Invest In Skillshare's $3.1 Million Round

Photo: Business Insider

Last week, we broke the news that Skillshare closed a Series A round at a healthy valuation. Today we learned that the investors in the $3.1 million round are Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital.



Skillshare wants to turn every address into a classroom and every person into a teacher or student. Cofounder Mike Karnjanaprakorn thinks everyone has something they’re good at, and a skill they can share with others.

People can sign up to teach or take a course on Skillshare. Classes have been taught by everyone from entrepreneur/angel investor Chris Dixon to P Diddy’s personal chef, and teachers can make up to $1,000 per class.

Skillshare tells The New York Times that it will use the money to hire talent and expand to other cities. The service is only available in New York, but it’d like to be in San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles by the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.