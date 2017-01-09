15 skills that are hard to learn but will pay off forever

Getty Time-management skills will make your life exponentially easier.

The best things in life may be free, but that doesn’t mean they won’t take time,

sweat, and perseverance to acquire.

That’s especially the case when it comes to learning important life skills.

To ascertain which talents are worth the investment, one Quora reader posed the question: “What are the hardest and most useful skills to learn?”

We’ve highlighted our favourite takeaways, as well as a few other skills we thought were important.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.