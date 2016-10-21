The 10 skills in demand around the world that can get you hired in 2017

It’s October, and there’s a good chance you’re looking for a new job.

According to LinkedIn data, this is the month job applications spike on the social networking site.

To find out what exactly employers are looking for, and what it takes to successfully land a job, LinkedIn looked at billions of data points and analysed all of the hiring and recruiting activity that occurred on its site so far in 2016 to identify the most sought-after skills.

Ultimately they uncovered the top 10 skills that can get you hired in 2017 in 14 different countries.

“While we see job applications spike on LinkedIn in October, we know companies aren’t actually hiring at the same rate until January,” says LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher in a press release. “While some skills expire every couple of years, our data strongly suggests that tech skills will still be needed for years to come, in every industry. Now is a great time for professionals to acquire the skills they need to be more marketable.”

Here are the hottest, most in-demand skills around the globe:

1. Cloud and Distributed Computing

2. Statistical Analysis and Data Mining

3. Web Architecture and Development Framework

4. Middleware and Integration Software

5. User Interface Design

6. Network and Information Security

7. Mobile Development

8. Data Presentation

9. SEO/SEM Marketing

10. Storage Systems and Management

In a post on LinkedIn, Fisher explains that the “top skills” list reveals several trends about the global job market, including:

1. Demand for marketers is getting lighter

While marketing skills were in high demand in 2015, “things have changed,” she writes.

“This year, SEO/SEM dropped five spots from No. 4 to No. 9 and marketing campaign management dropped completely off the list. Demand for marketing skills is slowing because the supply of people with marketing skills has caught up with employers’ demand for people with marketing skills.”

2. Data and cloud reign supreme

“I smell a dynasty in the making!” Fisher writes. “Cloud and distributed computing has remained in the No. 1 spot for the past two years … . Following closely on its heels is statistical analysis and data mining, which came in No. 2 last year, and No. 1 in 2014. These skills are in such high demand because they’re at the cutting edge of technology. Employers need employees with cloud and distributed computing, statistical analysis and data mining skills to stay competitive.”

3. User interface design is what’s hot right now

“User interface design (No. 5), which is designing the part of products that people interact with, is increasingly in-demand among employers,” Fisher writes. “Data has become central to many products, which has created a need for people with user interface design skills who can make those products easy for customers to use.”

Click here to see the full report and breakdown of in-demand skills by country.

