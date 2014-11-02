11 Skills You Need To Master To Land A $100,000 Engineering Job At Google

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images If you want to work for Sergey Brin, check these boxes.

Google is the most desirable employer on Earth.

Engineers are the rock stars there — and they’re paid accordingly.

Interns start at $US70,000 to $US90,000 salaries, while software engineers pull in $US118,000 and senior software engineers make an average of $US152,985.

But one does not simply walk into the Googleplex.

The company receives upwards of 2.5 million job applications a year, but only hires about 4,000 people.

Thankfully for would-be Googlers, the Google in Education team has released a list of skills that they want to see in potential engineers.

“Having a solid foundation in Computer Science is important in being a successful Software Engineer,” the company says. “This guide is a suggested path for University students to develop their technical skills academically and non-academically through self-paced, hands-on learning.”

Here are the skills Google wants its tech talent to master, complete with online resources to get you started:

But Google doesn’t just look at skills in its select candidates — the search giant seeks specific personality qualities, too.

