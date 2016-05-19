3 skills college grads still need to learn to impress hiring managers

Dear college grads, the good news is that new research suggests you are reasonably well prepared with the skills you need to land a great job and be successful in the workforce.

But there’s a few surprising skills that you have whiffed.

So says a massive survey of almost 64,000 hiring managers and over 14,000 college grads conducted by compensation software company PayScale.

A whopping 60% of managers feel critical thinking/problem solving is a skill lacking among the most recent college graduates. That’s the ability to come up with solutions to problems instead of being told what to do.

Meanwhile, 44% of managers feel writing proficiency is a skill lacking among the most among recent college graduates. No matter what the job, at some point you’ll be communicating with people other than in face-to-face meetings or on the phone.

And finally, 39% feel college grads most need to improve their public speaking skills. To climb the latter, at some point you’ll be asked to discuss your ideas in public, or lead a presentation.

Fortunately, this is a fixable situation.

You will learn better critical thinking skills and problem solving simply as you gain work experience. Until then reading books, particularly business books recommended by people you trust, will help.

You can become a better writer with practice and through any number of free online courses.

You can become a better public speaker by studying tips, with the help of public speaking practice apps, and with practice. Start small (speaking up in meetings) and building from there.

Here’s one sure-fire tip from Salesforce CEO founder Marc Benioff: always rehearse your presentation 7 times.

