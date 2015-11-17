Here are the skills finance execs need to earn top dollar at their jobs

The skill sets an employee brings to the CFO role can greatly impact the salary they are able to command.
Total cash compensation for chief financial officers spans from $US57,221 to $US239,701 a year. The median annual salary for a finance chief is $US121,200, according to Payscale.
If you would like to ensure a salary in the six figures, the team at Payscale has compiled an extensive list of CFO salaries and combined those income levels with the skill sets CFOs have reported.
While geographical location and years of experience affect pay, the type of financial experience a person possesses has the largest impact on CFO pay.
A background in human resources commands a salary between $US57,221 and $US155,098, while a strong skill set surrounding strategic planning fetches a salary between $US88,594 and $US239,701, according to Payscale.
|Skills
|Lowest Salary
|Highest Salary
|Human Resources
|$US57,221
|$US155,098
|Budgeting
|$US64,105
|$US170,452
|General Ledger Accounting
|$US49,885
|$US171,665
|Accounting
|$US62,001
|$US177,921
|Budget Management
|$US64,908
|$US178,784
|Forecasting
|$US70,268
|$US179,255
|Financial Reporting
|$US66,068
|$US184,191
|Cash Flow Management
|$US66,360
|$US193,653
|Financial Analysis
|$US65,784
|$US194,654
|Financial Modelling
|$US76,960
|$US196,982
|Operations Management
|$US63,338
|$US203,155
|Financial Analysis / Financial Reporting
|$US66,794
|$US205,860
|People Management
|$US66,585
|$US211,325
|Senior Financial Management
|$US79,867
|$US215,536
|Strategic Planning
|$US88,594
|$US239,701
Payscale points to several other factors that can greatly increase a CFO’s salary, including bonuses, profit sharing, and commissions.
