Here are the skills finance execs need to earn top dollar at their jobs

James Kosur
The skill sets an employee brings to the CFO role can greatly impact the salary they are able to command. 

Total cash compensation for chief financial officers spans from $US57,221 to $US239,701 a year. The median annual salary for a finance chief is $US121,200, according to Payscale.

If you would like to ensure a salary in the six figures, the team at Payscale has compiled an extensive list of CFO salaries and combined those income levels with the skill sets CFOs have reported. 

While geographical location and years of experience affect pay, the type of financial experience a person possesses has the largest impact on CFO pay. 

A background in human resources commands a salary between $US57,221 and $US155,098, while a strong skill set surrounding strategic planning fetches a salary between $US88,594 and $US239,701, according to Payscale.

Skills Lowest Salary Highest Salary
Human Resources $US57,221 $US155,098
Budgeting $US64,105 $US170,452
General Ledger Accounting $US49,885 $US171,665
Accounting $US62,001 $US177,921
Budget Management $US64,908 $US178,784
Forecasting $US70,268 $US179,255
Financial Reporting $US66,068 $US184,191
Cash Flow Management $US66,360 $US193,653
Financial Analysis $US65,784 $US194,654
Financial Modelling $US76,960 $US196,982
Operations Management $US63,338 $US203,155
Financial Analysis / Financial Reporting $US66,794 $US205,860
People Management $US66,585 $US211,325
Senior Financial Management $US79,867 $US215,536
Strategic Planning $US88,594 $US239,701

 

Payscale points to several other factors that can greatly increase a CFO’s salary, including bonuses, profit sharing, and commissions. 

