20 skilled trade jobs projected to grow this decade – most just require a high school diploma

20. Tile and stone setters: Employment is projected to increase 11.5%, or by 6,200, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US44,220 ($AU59,867) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

19. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics (except engines): Employment is projected to increase 11.7%, or by 17,800, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US55,350 ($AU74,936) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

18. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 11.8%, or by 15,300, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US66,440 ($AU89,950) Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award

17. Riggers: Employment is projected to increase 12.1%, or by 2,600, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US50,850 ($AU68,843) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Mechanical door repairers: Employment is projected to increase 12.2%, or by 2,800, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US43,220 ($AU58,513) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

15. Floor layers (except carpet, wood, and hard tiles): Employment is projected to increase 12.3%, or by 2,900, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US45,520 ($AU61,627) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

14. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 13.3%, or by 2,900, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US43,320 ($AU58,649) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

13. Medical appliance technicians: Employment is projected to increase 14.4%, or by 2,100, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US41,750 ($AU56,523) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

12. Security and fire alarm systems installers: Employment is projected to increase 16.4%, or by 12,100, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US50,940 ($AU68,965) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

11. Recreational vehicle service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 17.2%, or by 2,700, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US40,520 ($AU54,858) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

10. Industrial machinery mechanics: Employment is projected to increase 21.3%, or by 83,600, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US55,490 ($AU75,125) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

9. Oil and gas service unit operators: Employment is projected to increase 22.9%, or by 9,800, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US47,380 ($AU64,145) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

8. Wood patternmakers: Employment is projected to increase 24.7%, or by 100, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US65,120 ($AU88,163) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

7. Oil and gas rotary drill operators: Employment is projected to increase 26.4%, or by 4,000, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US53,820 ($AU72,864) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

6. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers: Employment is projected to increase 27.4%, or by 7,400, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US57,740 ($AU78,171) Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award

5. Oil and gas roustabouts: Employment is projected to increase 29.5%, or by 12,900, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US39,420 ($AU53,369) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

4. Oil and gas derrick operators: Employment is projected to increase 29.7%, or by 2,700, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US47,920 ($AU64,877) Typical required education: No formal educational credential

3. Wood model makers: Employment is projected to increase 38.6%, or by 400, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US64,050 ($AU86,714) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Solar photovoltaic installers: Employment is projected to increase 52.1%, or by 6,100, from 2020 to 2030. Luminalt solar installers Pam Quan (R) and Walter Morales (L) install solar panels on the roof of a home on May 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Median annual wage in 2020: $US46,470 ($AU62,913) Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

1. Wind turbine service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 68.2%, or by 4,700, from 2020 to 2030. Median annual wage in 2020: $US56,230 ($AU76,127) Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award