Search

20 skilled trade jobs projected to grow this decade – most just require a high school diploma

Madison Hoff
A worker installing ceramic tiles
  • Jobs in installation, maintenance, and repair are expected to grow in the next decade, per BLS data.
  • For instance, wind turbine service technicians are projected to grow 68% from 2020 to 2030.
  • The following are the trades that may grow the most, in order of percent change in employment.
20. Tile and stone setters: Employment is projected to increase 11.5%, or by 6,200, from 2020 to 2030.
A worker installing ceramic tiles
Median annual wage in 2020: $US44,220 ($AU59,867)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

19. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics (except engines): Employment is projected to increase 11.7%, or by 17,800, from 2020 to 2030.
Michael Hill uses a grinder on the track of a CAT bulldozer in a repair shop
Median annual wage in 2020: $US55,350 ($AU74,936)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

18. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 11.8%, or by 15,300, from 2020 to 2030.
Aircraft mechanic works on an aircraft propeller engine
Median annual wage in 2020: $US66,440 ($AU89,950)

Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award

17. Riggers: Employment is projected to increase 12.1%, or by 2,600, from 2020 to 2030.
Riggers wearing safety helmets
Median annual wage in 2020: $US50,850 ($AU68,843)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Mechanical door repairers: Employment is projected to increase 12.2%, or by 2,800, from 2020 to 2030.
Man working on a ladder and repairing garage door opener
Median annual wage in 2020: $US43,220 ($AU58,513)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

15. Floor layers (except carpet, wood, and hard tiles): Employment is projected to increase 12.3%, or by 2,900, from 2020 to 2030.
Person applying new tiles on bathroom floor
Median annual wage in 2020: $US45,520 ($AU61,627)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

14. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 13.3%, or by 2,900, from 2020 to 2030.
Repairing outboard marine engine
Median annual wage in 2020: $US43,320 ($AU58,649)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

13. Medical appliance technicians: Employment is projected to increase 14.4%, or by 2,100, from 2020 to 2030.
Orthopedic technician working on leg orthosis
Median annual wage in 2020: $US41,750 ($AU56,523)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

12. Security and fire alarm systems installers: Employment is projected to increase 16.4%, or by 12,100, from 2020 to 2030.
Fire alarm installer
Median annual wage in 2020: $US50,940 ($AU68,965)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

11. Recreational vehicle service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 17.2%, or by 2,700, from 2020 to 2030.
Man working on an engine
Median annual wage in 2020: $US40,520 ($AU54,858)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

10. Industrial machinery mechanics: Employment is projected to increase 21.3%, or by 83,600, from 2020 to 2030.
Employee at a factory plant operating a production line machine and setting it for work
Median annual wage in 2020: $US55,490 ($AU75,125)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

9. Oil and gas service unit operators: Employment is projected to increase 22.9%, or by 9,800, from 2020 to 2030.
An oil worker walks towards a drill rig after placing ground monitoring equipment in the vicinity of the underground horizontal drill in Loving County, Texas on November 22, 2019
Median annual wage in 2020: $US47,380 ($AU64,145)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

8. Wood patternmakers: Employment is projected to increase 24.7%, or by 100, from 2020 to 2030.
Pattern maker cutting wood with a bandsaw
Median annual wage in 2020: $US65,120 ($AU88,163)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

7. Oil and gas rotary drill operators: Employment is projected to increase 26.4%, or by 4,000, from 2020 to 2030.
Oil workers using chain to position drill on drilling platform
Median annual wage in 2020: $US53,820 ($AU72,864)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

6. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers: Employment is projected to increase 27.4%, or by 7,400, from 2020 to 2030.
Engineer operating control CNC Machinery
Median annual wage in 2020: $US57,740 ($AU78,171)

Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award

5. Oil and gas roustabouts: Employment is projected to increase 29.5%, or by 12,900, from 2020 to 2030.
Oil workers drilling for oil on rig
Median annual wage in 2020: $US39,420 ($AU53,369)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

4. Oil and gas derrick operators: Employment is projected to increase 29.7%, or by 2,700, from 2020 to 2030.
Oil derrick
Median annual wage in 2020: $US47,920 ($AU64,877)

Typical required education: No formal educational credential

3. Wood model makers: Employment is projected to increase 38.6%, or by 400, from 2020 to 2030.
Wooden model of home
Median annual wage in 2020: $US64,050 ($AU86,714)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Solar photovoltaic installers: Employment is projected to increase 52.1%, or by 6,100, from 2020 to 2030.
Solar panel installation
Luminalt solar installers Pam Quan (R) and Walter Morales (L) install solar panels on the roof of a home on May 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Median annual wage in 2020: $US46,470 ($AU62,913)

Typical required education: High school diploma or equivalent

1. Wind turbine service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 68.2%, or by 4,700, from 2020 to 2030.
A rope access technicians stands on top of a wind turbine
Median annual wage in 2020: $US56,230 ($AU76,127)

Typical required education: Postsecondary nondegree award

More information about the above ranking
While many Americans are quitting their jobs, demand for more skilled trade workers is growing, presenting opportunities for people who are interested in switching occupations or starting their careers strong. 

“If home trades recognize the connection between what their trades offer and what workers are seeking during the Great Resignation, we could begin to see a narrative change around trade labor and start to reverse the labor shortages that have impacted the trades for years,” Angi, a marketplace for home services, wrote in a recent report.

In addition to current opportunities, employment is projected to grow in many of these jobs from 2020 to 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections. 

Insider looked at what trades are projected to see the highest percent increases in employment between 2020 and 2030. We looked at trade occupations that fall into three groups on BLS: “construction and extraction occupations”; “installation, maintenance, and repair occupations”; and “production occupations.”

We then sorted our list by projected percent change in employment from 2020 to 2030, with the highest percent increase as our No. 1. Based on this, wind turbine service technicians ranked at the top — employment is projected to grow 68.2%, or by 4,700 over the 10-year period.

We also included in the above ranking the median annual wage and typical education required for entering the occupation — both of which come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

BLS has eight different education levels for entry, including a high school diploma or equivalent. Another is postsecondary nondegree award, which BLS notes “these programs lead to a certificate or other award, but not a degree. The certificate is awarded by the educational institution and is the result of completing formal postsecondary schooling.”

More information about how the pandemic affected the 2020 base year used to create the latest projections can be found in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ release of the employment projections. 

About the Author
Madison Hoff