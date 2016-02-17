A group of tourists nearly skied into an incredibly rare snow leopard in India

There are only 6,500 snow leopards left in the wild, but a lucky group of foreign tourists skiing in Gulmarg, India, managed to stumble right on top of one.
Video taken by one of the skiers, Owen Lansburry, shows the group spotting the endangered animal before it runs into the woods.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
