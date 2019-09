Nicolas Ryan-Schreiber alerted us to the video below, which is from the Swatch Skiers Cup.



Both competitors trigger avalanches and then ski out of them.

The second skier does so in a particularly breathtaking way. His run starts at 1:55.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.