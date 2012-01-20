Freestyle Skier Sarah Burke Has Died

Photo: Getty Images

Freestyle skier Sarah Burke, who went into a coma last week after a crash in the halfpipe, died today, according to ABC4.com. Burke was just 29 years old.The Canadian skier suffered a ruptured vertebral artery in her brain. Burke underwent several neurological evaluations showing the damage could not be reversed.



Burke passed away this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Her organs were donated by her family “to save the lives of others.”

Burke was a four-time gold medalist at the Winter X Games.

