During the slopestyle skiing qualifications Thursday, Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Harlaut fell out of a jump, and his pants fell down with him, oops:

Good thing he was wearing cool long johns:

The U.S. ended up sweeping the skiing slopestyle event, winning all three medals:

