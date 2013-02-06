Skier Lindsay Vonn Gets Into Ugly Looking Crash, And Has To Get Airlifted Off The Mountain

Scary looking crash by superstar skier Lindsay Vonn.



[UPDATE] According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, Vonn tore two ligaments in her knee (ACL and MCL). With the 2014 Winter Olympics beginning in just over a year (Feb. 7, 2014), it would seem that Vonn’s place on the U.S. team is in jeopardy.

Via The Big Lead, she had to be lifted off the mountain.

