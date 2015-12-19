Watch a skier spin backwards off the tallest jump in the Western Hemisphere

Copper Peak is the tallest ski jump in the Western Hemisphere.

It’s 24-stories high, and has a vertical drop of 364 feet. The jump can launch skiers brave enough to tackle it up to 500 feet.

Five-time X Games medalist Sammy Carlson was the first attempt the jump in 20 years. He did it for The Sammy C Project, a new movie about him. Not only did Carlson manage to land the jump multiple times, one of those times, he spun off the jump backwards. He only took a spill once.

Now that’s skill.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

