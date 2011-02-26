Hey, Skiers, Don't Fall Over A Cliff Like This Guy

Henry Blodget

Dear executives: If you’re planning to blow some of your year-end bonus on some powder skiing, take a tip from the fellow in the video below:

Put your skis on BELOW the ridge line.

(Make sure you blow this one up to full-screen before you watch it, with the little 4-arrow icon to the left of “VIMEO”…)

Ager Stefan Stubai drop PTTP from Stefan Ager on Vimeo.

(via Chris Nelder and Outside Magazine).

