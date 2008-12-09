Ski Lodge Food Goes From Comfort To Organic

Ok, so the food wasn’t the best for you but half the experience of skiing was meeting at the cafeteria at the base of the ski lift for lunch. A not very healthy lunch, mind you—curly fries, massive chocolate chip cookies, hot dogs—but all part of the trip.



That’s changing. The laid back cafeteria is going high end. One would think that now isn’t the right time to be putting in higher ticket items but we wonder if the only people at the ski resorts will be the ones who can afford such an expensive day anyway, and wouldn’t mind shelling out the extra bucks for lunch.

NY Times: And while Jackson Hole might still be a meat and potatoes kind of place, ingredients are now organic or locally produced. Chefs at the mountaintop restaurant Rendezvous, for example, are hand-carving Kurabuto pork from Snake River Farm in Boise, Idaho. Tomatoes come from a farm in Star Valley, Wyo., about 40 miles to the south. And the romaine lettuce and other vegetables comes from Cosmic Apple Gardens, an organic food co-op in nearby Victor, Idaho.

Even the good old-fashioned burger is undergoing a culinary makeover. Vail Resorts, which owns Vail, Keystone and three other resorts, has replaced its frozen, pre-formed hamburger patties with vegetarian-fed ground beef, served mostly on organic wheat buns and a slice of organic Cheddar cheese.

No fast food, it appears, is safe.

“Even our hot dogs are made from Kobe beef,” said Jay Brewer, the food and beverage director at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

