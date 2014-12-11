Skier Takes An Insane Run Down A Tiny Gap Between 2 Mountains

Tony Manfred

Skier Cody Townsend won Powder Magazine’s 2014 “Best Ski Line” award for this run down a steep, narrow crevice in Alaska’s remote Tordrillos Mountain Range. 

He did it for his film Days Of My Youth, and it’s incredible. It’s like skiing down a sheer-faced hallway.

Here’s the chute:

Ski chute skiierYouTube

From above:

Ski runYouTube

From his point of view, you can see how narrow it was:

Ski chuteYouTube

The full video (via Kottke):

