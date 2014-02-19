Ski Jumper Broke His Arm During A Nasty Crash In Heavy Fog

Cork Gaines

The ski jumping portion of the nordic combined event (ski jumping followed by cross-country skiing) was held in a heavy fog that may have contributed to a scary crash and a broken arm for a Japanese competitor.

Taihei Kato of Japan appeared to successfully complete his jump. However, one of his skis got loose and he crashed, breaking his arm according to an AP report. He was unable to compete in the cross-country portion and had to withdraw from the event.

It was amazing that the event was not postponed. Here is what the ski jump looked like just minutes before the start. Ski jumping seems scary enough when you can actually see where you are going.

Sochi Olympics ski jumpCBC

Things did seem a bit less intimidating at the top of the hill, if possible.

Sochi Olympics ski jumpCBC

However, visibility did not extend very far. Just prior to the first jumper, you could barely see the trees and mountains in the background.

Sochi Olympics ski jumpcbc

And it was clear during the jump that the jumpers were in for an added challenge.

Sochi Olympics Ski JumpCBC

After the first jumper, there was a delay. However, it only lasted a few minutes and the competition continued.

Sochi OlympicsCBC

Kato was the 22nd athlete to jump and on the jump just prior to his, it appeared as though the conditions were getting worse.

Sochi Olympics ski jumpCBC

Kato seemed to be under control during his jump.

Sochi OlympicsCBC

But then things went horribly wrong, crashing and coming down hard on his left elbow.


He immediately grabbed his arm and was in obvious pain.

Sochi OlympicsCBC

Kato’s fellow competitors knew it was a bad crash.

Sochi OlympicsCBC

Kato had to be taken off the hill on a stretcher and his Olympics came to an abrupt end.

Sochi OlympicsCBC

